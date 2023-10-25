Squid Game Season 2: What We Know About The Netflix TV Show

I cannot imagine anything more horrifying than taking on the challenges on Squid Game, which the characters faced for the slim chance of winning unimaginable riches. That being said — and I say this with absolutely zero intention of undermining the deadly nature of those twisted reinvention of playground games — that the challenge of waiting for Squid Game Season 2 has not been too easy either.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the Emmy-winning South Korean import was a huge, record-breaking success for Netflix when it premiered in 2021, pretty much ensuring that another round of death-defying contests was imminent. Eventually Squid Game Season 2 would be confirmed, but there is still a lot we do not know about what to expect. So for now, let’s talk about what we do know.

At the moment, there is no telling exactly when fans with a Netflix subscription will be able to stream Squid Game Season 2, because there is no confirmed premiere date. In May 2022, Hwang Dong-hyuk told Vanity Fair that the series’ second chapter could potentially show up on the 2023 Netflix TV show schedule, but that does not appear likely this far into the game. Thus, we can more confidently expect to see the hit drama’s return some time in 2024.

Lee Jung-jae Returns To Lead The Cast

While Squid Game technically has a cast of 456 contestants, the core focus is the 456th player: Seong Gi-hun — played by Lee Jung-jae, who won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance. Probably coming as no surprise to anyone who saw the ending of Squid Game Season 1, Lee is reprising the role of the compulsive gambler and divorced father in the next season, but he is not the only returning veteran.

According to a video released by Netflix to YouTube announcing the Squid Game Season 2 cast, Lee Byung-hun (also known for 2016’s The Magnificent Seven cast and the masterful Korean horror movie, I Saw the Devil) is coming back as the Front Man (whose real name is revealed to be Hwang In-ho). The mysterious game master’s brother, police detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) will also play a role in the new season, confirming that he did survive after In-ho’s gunshot send him falling into the ocean. We can also expect to see Gong Yoo — the star of Asian horror movie favorite, 2016’s Train to Busan — as “The Salesman,” who recruits contestants into the 33rd Squid Game.

Squid Game Season 2 Will Introduce New Cast Members

Considering how most of the characters from the first season did not survive all of the deadly challenges, it should come as no surprise that the Squid Game Season 2 cast is employing new actors to portray this next edition’s contestants. The new members of the ensemble — who gathered for a Season 2 table read in June 2023, according to Tudum — include musician Yim Si-wan (known for the 2023 Netflix movie, Unlocked), The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure star Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young (who has appeared in a few other Netflix exclusive Korean imports), and Park Sung-hoon from the acclaimed found footage thriller, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum.

Jo Yu-ri (member of girl group Iz*One who made her acting debut in the 2022 miniseries, Mimicus) also has a role, alongside Yang Dong-geun from Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, Kang Ae-sim (known for Extraordinary Attorney Woo), and Lee David (whose only other credit is the 2017 horror movie Gremlin). Also expect to see Lee Jin-uk from the Netflix horror TV show, Sweet Home; Choi Seung-hyun from the rap group, Big Bang; Roh Jae-won from the 2022 comedy, Missing Yoon; and Won Ji-an of Netflix’s D.P. fame. Details about the the Squid Game Season 2 cast members characters have yet to be revealed.

A Central Theme Of Squid Game Season 2 Is Revenge

Now let's get into what Season 2 of Squid Game could be about... The very end of the Squid Game Season 1 finale saw Seong Gi-hun leaving behind the chance to see his daughter in the United States in favor of taking down the organization behind the challenges. Fans could infer from this ending that the next chapter of the story is one of vengeance and Lee Jung-jae’s words to All K-Pop in the following excerpt reflect that:

As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge, and the key figure who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung Hun sunbae, so it seems that the two of us will be the central figures of this next story.

So, it looks like we are in for a challenge of a whole new level this time: an epic showdown between the main hero and main villain of the series’ first season. That is as far as we know about the plot of Squid Game Season 2, but it is already enough to get fans excited.

Squid Game Season 2 Reportedly Began Filming In Summer 2023

While there is still no word on when Squid Game Season 2 will premiere on Netflix, we do know that the next set of episodes are being worked on as we speak. As know from an article published in July by South Korea’s News 1, principal photography had started on the series that month, following previous reports that cameras would start rolling in 2023 summer.

Lee would also go on to say in his aforementioned interview with All K-Pop that filming was expected to ‘likely last about 10 months,” which was also how long Squid Game Season 1 took to shoot. The last update we received of the production’s status was in late August, when the actor took a two-day break from the set to attend the premiere is his film, Hunt, in Japan, according to Oricon News.

Hwang Dong-hyuk Has Discussed A Third Season With Netflix

When Squid Game Season 2 finally premieres on Netflix, it may not be the last we see of this dark engrossing story. According to Korea Times, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has talked with the platform about following it up with a third season. But nothing has been formally announced yet.

According to a behind-the-scenes clip released by Netflix, when Hwang first conceived the idea for Squid Game, he envisioned it as a feature film, but was turned down by several major studios who deemed the material “unrealistic.” However, a decade later, Squid Game's themes of financial hardship and desperation became much more relevant and believable, leading it to become greenlit as a series for Netflix.

A Reality Show Based On The Series Is Also Coming To Netflix

Those who cannot wait much longer for Squid Game Season 2 and were hoping to see something new from this world sooner are in luck. On November 22, 2023, Netflix will premiere a new reality competition series called Squid Game: The Challenge, which pits 456 contestants against each other in a series of games inspired by what takes place in the original scripted series for the chance to win $4.56 million.

While the penalty for these challenges is not death like in the original Squid Game, some contestants for The Challenge claimed to have suffered injuries and other ailments on set, such as frostbite. According to Deadline, Netflix responded to the reports stating that, “claims of serious injury are untrue” and the contestants safety was a top priority. Viewers will just have to see how crazy things got for themselves when they stream Squid Game: The Challenge.

Of course, it is likely that nothing that takes place on this reality could ever get as crazy as the bloody, merciless challenges we are bound to see on Squid Game Season 2.