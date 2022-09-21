Netflix New Releases: Ocean’s Eleven, Love Is Blind Season 3, Gladiator, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming October 2022

Something weird is in the air for October 2022, as Netflix subscription holders are about to find tricks, treats and surprises available for adding to their streaming queues. Seasonally spooky delights like the stop-motion horror-comedy Wendell and Wild, as well as the Scooby Doo movies, are being added to the library in the month to come. However, that doesn’t mean old standbys like the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy and Gladiator don’t have room to bring strength and honor to the folks at home.

Before we dive too far into the future, you can always revisit Netflix’s September 2022 schedule . There’s plenty of excitement that’s been debuting throughout this past month of streaming additions, and there might be even more Halloween-friendly titles that you may have forgotten about. At this point, it’s time to get ready to see what October 2022 will be bringing to the big red streaming giant!

New On Netflix Available October 1: Gladiator, The Ocean’s Trilogy, Point Break, And More

Revenge, thievery and an extremely eclectic assortment of wardrobe kick open the doors to October 2022. George Clooney and his all-star gang try to grab as much loot as they can in the Ocean’s Trilogy, and they dress pretty stylish wherever they go.

Meanwhile, swords, sandals and togas get ruined in many legendarily brutal ways thanks to Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe’s classic Gladiator. All this, plus Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze hanging ten in-between bank jobs in Point Break, await Netflix viewers straight away.

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

New On Netflix The Week Of October 2: Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, The Midnight Club, And More

Stephen King is the master of horror, so it only seems fair that the latest adaptation of one of his works would drop at this time of year. As you’ll see in the trailer for Mr. Harrigan’s Phone , another long distance connection to the afterlife has taken hold thanks to a very special iPhone.

On the TV side of things, frequent King adaptor and Netflix darling Mike Flanagan has a new series that brings one of author Christopher Pike’s novels to vibrant, shrieking life. Based on what we know about The Midnight Club series, it’s like another cozy, but spooky blanket for the horror fans out there to curl up into.

Forever Queens - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/2/22

Chip and Potato: Season 4 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/3/22

Jexi - 10/3/22

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester - NETFLIX COMEDY - 10/4/22

Bling Empire: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/5/22

High Water - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/5/22

Jumping from High Places - NETFLIX FILM - 10/5/22

Mr. Harrigan's Phone - NETFLIX FILM - 10/5/22

Nailed It!: Season 7 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/5/22

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/5/22

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/5/22

Togo - NETFLIX FILM - 10/5/22

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/6/22

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/6/22

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/7/22

Derry Girls: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/7/22

Doll House - NETFLIX FILM - 10/7/22

Glitch - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/7/22

Kev Adams: The Real Me - NETFLIX COMEDY - 10/7/22

Luckiest Girl Alive - NETFLIX FILM - 10/7/22

Man on Pause - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/7/22

The Midnight Club - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/7/22

The Mole - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/7/22

Oddballs - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/7/22

Old People - NETFLIX FILM - 10/7/22

The Redeem Team - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/7/22

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 - NETFLIX ANIME - 10/7/22

New On Netflix The Week Of October 9: Missing Link, The Curse Of Bridge Hollow, And More

Creature features and monster mayhem aren’t just for the grown-ups in the audience this month. Netflix still has some wonderful options for kids and parents to gather around, thanks to the addition of movies like Laika’s heartwarming Missing Link. Though if you want something a little more fast paced, Marlon Wayans and Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson are also set to battle The Curse of Bridge Hollow this same week.

Missing Link - 10/9/22

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2 - 10/10/22

Spirit Rangers - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/10/22

The Cage - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/11/22

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show - NETFLIX COMEDY - 10/11/22

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever - NETFLIX COMEDY - 10/11/22

Island of the Sea Wolves - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/11/22

Belascoarán, PI - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/12/22

Blackout - 10/12/22

Easy-Bake Battle - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/12/22

The Nutty Boy - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/12/22

Wild Croc Territory - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/12/22

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/13/22

Exception - NETFLIX ANIME - 10/13/22

The Playlist - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/13/22

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy - 10/13/22

Someone Borrowed - NETFLIX FILM - 10/13/22

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/13/22

Black Butterflies - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/14/22

The Curse of Bridge Hollow - NETFLIX FILM - 10/14/22

Everything Calls for Salvation - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/14/22

Holy Family - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/14/22

Mismatched: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/14/22

Take 1 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/14/22

Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween - 10/15/22

Under the Queen’s Umbrella - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/15/22

New On Netflix The Week Of October 16: Love Is Blind Season 3 Premiere, Dracula Untold, And More

Let’s take a brief moment from scaring ourselves this week, courtesy of the premiere of Love is Blind Season 3! Then again, romance and horror tend to find a way to intertwine, much as they do in the pieces of Luke Evans’ big Universal Monsters adventure Dracula Untold. Sadly, if you’re looking for more of that particular story, the film’s Dark Universe end credits tease only further highlights the fact that this potential franchise lived up to its name.

Dracula Untold - 10/16/22

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am - 10/16/22

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/17/22

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles - NETFLIX COMEDY - 10/18/22

LiSA Another Great Day - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/18/22

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/18/22

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 - NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) - 10/18/22

The Green Glove Gang - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/19/22

Love Is Blind: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) - 10/19/22

Notre-Dame - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/19/22

The School for Good and Evil - NETFLIX FILM - 10/19/22

The Stranger - NETFLIX FILM - 10/19/22

28 Days Haunted - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/21/22

Barbarians II - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/21/22

Descendant - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/21/22

From Scratch - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/21/22

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/21/22

ONI: Thunder God's Tale - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/21/22

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/21/22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show - 10/22/22

New On Netflix The Week Of October 23: The Good Nurse, Big Mouth Season 6, Wendell And Wild, And More

Truth can be scarier than fiction, as is depicted in The Good Nurse, one of the many 2022 Netfilx movies set to debut this year. Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain square off in a potentially murderous mystery based on real-life events. So if that hits too close to home, there’s still plenty of fun with monsters to enjoy thanks to the very adult series Big Mouth and the reunion of Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele known as Wendell and Wild. It’s all about range, folks.

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping - NETFLIX COMEDY - 10/23/22

The Chalk Line - NETFLIX FILM - 10/24/22

Barbie Epic Road Trip - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/25/22

Blade of the 47 Ronin - 10/25/22

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune - NETFLIX COMEDY - 10/25/22

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/25/22

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/26/22

The Good Nurse - NETFLIX FILM - 10/26/22

Hellhole - NETFLIX FILM - 10/26/22

Robbing Mussolini - NETFLIX FILM - 10/26/22

Cici - NETFLIX FILM - 10/27/22

Daniel Spellbound - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/27/22

Dubai Bling - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/27/22

Earthstorm - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/27/22

Family Reunion: Part 5 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/27/22

Hotel Transylvania 2 - 10/27/22

Romantic Killer - NETFLIX ANIME - 10/27/22

All Quiet on the Western Front - NETFLIX FILM - 10/28/22

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/28/22

Big Mouth: Season 6 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/28/22

Drink Masters - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/28/22

I AM A STALKER - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/28/22

If Only - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/28/22

My Encounter with Evil - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/28/22

Wendell & Wild - NETFLIX FILM - 10/28/22

Wild is the Wind - NETFLIX FILM - 10/28/22

Deadwind: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/29/22

New On Netflix TBD October 2022

Here’s a look at some titles that are set to debut on Netflix in October 2022, but don’t have a specific release date yet. Which is a crime, considering the new original series Inside Man has Stanley Tucci and David Tennant starring front and center. How do you expect people to wait for something with that very pairing to debut?

20th Century Girl - NETFLIX FILM

Inside Man - NETFLIX SERIES

As you can imagine, October 2022 is another pretty big month for Netflix (opens in new tab). Just be sure that you take a look at the schedule from time to time, as titles are subject to change and availability. That bump in the night might just be your next true crime obsession shifting to another week of debut.

Not to mention, we didn’t even get to mention all of the cool stuff that’s included in October’s Netflix haul, like the stellar looking anthology Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. So take a closer look at what’s in store before you go filling out your calendar. That’s all for this round, which means we’ll see you back here around this time next month in order to go over November 2022’s Netflix surprises!