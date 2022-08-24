Netflix New Releases: Cobra Kai Season 5, Clueless, Blonde, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming September 2022

Another month has arrived where Netflix subscribers are invited to take a look at what’s new and exciting in the platform’s library of digital entertainment. September 2022 is another impressive month, with a wide swath of everything from classics like Clueless to new original movies like Blonde taking a bow. Plus, hotly anticipated series like Cobra Kai are returning to make fans smile once again.

If you want to take another look at Netflix’s August 2022 new releases , you can head to that listing at your earliest convenience. Otherwise, it’s time to take a couple of steps into the future and see what lies on the road ahead. This is the September 2022 lineup of Netflix’s new releases!

(Image credit: Paramount)

New On Netflix The Week Of September 1: Clueless, Resident Evil, And More

Where else could you find a zombie apocalypse and a high school retelling of a Jane Austen novel? Kicking off September in high fashion is the Alicia Silverstone classic Clueless, which took the story of Emma and gave it a big '90s makeover. Also, whether or not you're a fan of Netflix's well-played Resident Evil series, you'll probably be delighted to know that the first three Milla Jovovich films are going to be available in the month to come.

Fenced In - NETFLIX FILM - 9/1/22

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 - NETFLIX ANIME - 9/1/22

Liss Pereira: Adulting - NETFLIX COMEDY - 9/1/22

Love in the Villa - NETFLIX FILM - 9/1/22

Off the Hook - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/1/22

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 9/1/22

A Cinderella Story - 9/1/22

A Clockwork Orange - 9/1/22

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy - 9/1/22

A Knight's Tale - 9/1/22

A Little Princess - 9/1/22

American Beauty - 9/1/22

Austin Powers in Goldmember - 9/1/22

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery - 9/1/22

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me - 9/1/22

Barbie Mermaid Power - 9/1/22

The Bridges of Madison County - 9/1/22

Clueless - 9/1/22

Despicable Me - 9/1/22

Despicable Me 2 - 9/1/22

Dolphin Tale 2 - 9/1/22

Friday After Next - 9/1/22

He's Just Not That Into You - 9/1/22

I Survived a Crime: Season 1 - 9/1/22

If Beale Street Could Talk - 9/1/22

The Italian Job - 9/1/22

John Q - 9/1/22

Just Friends - 9/1/22

Little Nicky - 9/1/22

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet - 9/1/22

Next Friday - 9/1/22

The Notebook - 9/1/22

Resident Evil - 9/1/22

Resident Evil: Apocalypse - 9/1/22

Resident Evil: Retribution - 9/1/22

Road House - 9/1/22

Save the Last Dance - 9/1/22

Scarface - 9/1/22

Snow White & the Huntsman - 9/1/22

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1 - 9/1/22

This Is 40 - 9/1/22

Buy My House - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/2/22

Dated and Related - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/2/22

Devil in Ohio - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/2/22

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/2/22

Fakes - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/2/22

The Festival of Troubadours - NETFLIX FILM - 9/2/22

Ivy + Bean - NETFLIX FAMILY - 9/2/22

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go - NETFLIX FAMILY - 9/2/22

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance - NETFLIX FAMILY - 9/2/22

You’re Nothing Special - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/2/22

Little Women - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/3/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of September 4: Cobra Kai Season 5, Chef’s Table: Pizza, And More

Season 5 of Cobra Kai picks right up where Season 4's ending left off, with massive betrayals still looming fresh in the air. That's going to mix in with the smell of some delicious new additions, thanks to programs like Chef's Table: Pizza joining the offerings to Netflix subscribers.

Call the Midwife: Series 11 - 9/5/22

Cocomelon: Season 6 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 9/5/22

Once Upon a Small Town - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/5/22

Vampire Academy - 9/5/22

Bee and PuppyCat - NETFLIX FAMILY - 9/6/22

Get Smart With Money - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 9/6/22

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth - NETFLIX COMEDY - 9/6/22

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy - NETFLIX COMEDY - 9/6/22

Untold: The Race of the Century - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 9/6/22

Chef's Table: Pizza - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 9/7/22

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 9/7/22

Entrapped - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/8/22

Diorama - NETFLIX FILM - 9/8/22

Cobra Kai: Season 5 - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/9/22

End of the Road - NETFLIX FILM - 9/9/22

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/9/22

No Limit - NETFLIX FILM - 9/9/22

Narco-Saints - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/9/22

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

New On Netflix The Week Of September 11: Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2, This Is The End, And More

Prepare to look deeper into what happened after happily ever after, as Love is Blind: After the Altar returns for another season of seeing what this current batch of newlyweds are up to. Which may or may not be a good time to mention that if you're feeling a little more apocalyptic, This is the End is also going to be coming online this week,

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 9/12/22

Colette - 9/13/22

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum - NETFLIX COMEDY - 9/13/22

In the Dark: Season 4 - 9/13/22

Broad Peak - NETFLIX FILM - 9/14/22

The Catholic School - NETFLIX FILM - 9/14/22

El Rey, Vicente Fernández - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/14/22

Heartbreak High - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/14/22

The Lørenskog Disappearance - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/14/22

Sins of Our Mother - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 9/14/22

Dogs in Space: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 9/15/22

Intervention: Season 21 - 9/15/22

Terim - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 9/15/22

The Brave Ones - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/16/22

Do Revenge - NETFLIX FILM - 9/16/22

Drifting Home - NETFLIX ANIME - 9/16/22

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/16/22

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance - NETFLIX FAMILY - 9/16/22

I Used to Be Famous - NETFLIX FILM - 9/16/22

Jogi - NETFLIX FILM - 9/16/22

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/16/22

Mirror, Mirror - NETFLIX FILM - 9/16/22

Santo - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/16/22

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 9/16/22

This Is the End - 9/16/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of September 18: Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy, Patton Oswalt: We All Scream, And More

Speaking of endings, the story of the Elric brothers is about to close yet again, with Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy bringing the re-adaptation of that landmark manga to a close. However, a new beginning is also on the table, since Patton Oswalt: We All Scream marks not only the comedian's latest Netflix special, but also his directorial debut. And he didn't have to transfer his soul to a suit of armor to do it, either!

Go Dog Go: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 9/19/22

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream - NETFLIX COMEDY - 9/20/22

Designing Miami - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/21/22

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 9/21/22

Iron Chef Mexico - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/21/22

The Perfumier - NETFLIX FILM - 9/21/22

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 9/21/22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 9/22/22

Karma's World: Season 4 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 9/22/22

Snabba Cash: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/22/22

Thai Cave Rescue - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/22/22

A Jazzman's Blues - NETFLIX FILM - 9/23/22

ATHENA - NETFLIX FILM - 9/23/22

The Girls at the Back - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/23/22

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/23/22

Lou - NETFLIX FILM - 9/23/22

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles - NETFLIX FAMILY - 9/23/22

Dynasty: Season 5 - 9/24/22

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy - NETFLIX FILM - 9/24/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix The Week Of September 25: The Munsters, Floor Is Lava Season 3, Blonde, And More

You've heard it talked about all over town, but now Rob Zombie's The Munsters is finally going to premiere in its streaming home on Netflix. This particular week feels like the one were subscribers are going to be talking, as the Ana de Armas-led adaptation of author Joyce Carol Oates' Blonde also shows up in the queue for this frame. The first NC-17 rated Netflix film in history, it's a project that's already inspired quite a few opinions, and will continue to do so once people have actually seen it.

A Trip to Infinity - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 9/26/22

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 9/26/22

Elysium - 9/27/22

The Munsters - 9/27/22

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy - NETFLIX COMEDY - 9/27/22

Blonde - NETFLIX FILM - 9/28/22

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 9/28/22

Inheritance - 9/28/22

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/28/22

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/28/22

The Empress - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/29/22

Anikulapo - NETFLIX FILM - 9/30/22

Entergalactic - NETFLIX SPECIAL - 9/30/22

Floor is Lava: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/30/22

Human Playground - NETFLIX SERIES - 9/30/22

Phantom Pups - NETFLIX FAMILY - 9/30/22

Rainbow - NETFLIX FILM - 9/30/22

What We Leave Behind - 9/30/22

(Image credit: Netflix)

New On Netflix September 2022 TBD

Here's a look at the remaining titles coming to Netflix in September 2022 that haven't secured release dates just yet.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - NETFLIX ANIME

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10 - NETFLIX SERIES

Plan A Plan B - NETFLIX FILM

Who Likes My Follower? - NETFLIX SERIES

The wealth of fresh faces and old favorites on Netflix (opens in new tab) is something to marvel at in September 2022. We were only able to highlight some of the notables coming into the fold, and you'll want to check the schedule again to spot some things we didn't mention like the Austin Powers trilogy.

Just keep in mind that all titles are subject to change and availability, so if something seems to move out of place, you'll know why. With that note, we'll see you back here this time next month, to pour over what October 2022 is brewing for anyone who's on board with the Netflix library!