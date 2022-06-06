Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 6, 2022

Recently, Top Gun - the most popular movie of 1986 - became the most popular movie on Netflix around the same time that its long-awaited sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, became the most popular movie in theaters. While the romantic, action-packed classic (and one of the best '80s movies) is no longer available to stream on the platform, fans of Tom Cruise movies are still getting their fix, as we can see from one of the newest additions to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. for Monday, June 6, 2022. See what other movies are trending on Netflix (opens in new tab), and what the Top 10 TV Shows list looks like today, in our following breakdown.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 6, 2022

After premiering last Friday, Netflix original action thriller Interceptor ruled the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. over the weekend - which Chris Hemsworth congratulated his wife, star Elsa Pataky, for on Instagram - and once again claims the Number One spot above 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man with Jean-Claude Van Damme’s We Die Young surpassing Anchorman: The Legend of Rob Burgundy, which now sits above Disappearance at Clifton Hill. Making a pretty massive leap from yesterday into sixth place is another comedy favorite, 1994’s Dumb and Dumber, right above the fourth installment of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible movies (subtitled Ghost Protocol) in its first appearance on the list this week. Also new on the list is Best Picture Oscar winner The Hurt Locker, sitting right between Netflix original hits Senior Year and A Perfect Pairing.

1. Interceptor

2. The Amazing Spider-Man

3. We Die Young

4. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

5. Disappearance At Clifton Hill

6. Dumb and Dumber

7. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

8. Senior Year

9. The Hurt Locker

10. A Perfect Pairing

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 6, 2022

With the exception of returning first, second, and third place champions Stranger Things, All American, and The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. saw a few amusing shake-ups over the weekend and is showing a few interesting ripples today. For instance, Ozark has reclaimed fourth place over newly imported French mystery drama The Perfect Mother, which now sits above Australian coming-of-age drama Surviving Summer as it rises in popularity. Despite falling just a step from yesterday, the new season of Floor is Lava is still burning bright in seventh, right above Nickelodeon’s animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spanish crime thriller Wrong Side of the Tracks, and popular children’s program Cocomelon.

1. Stranger Things

2. All American

3. The Lincoln Lawyer

4. Ozark

5. The Perfect Mother

6. Surviving Summer

7. Floor is Lava

8. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

9. Wrong Side of the Tracks

10. Cocomelon

While it appears that plenty of audiences are still using their Netflix subscriptions to revisit some older favorites like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, it is clear that the streaming platform’s IP is still thriving, especially with its more episodic storytelling. There are plenty more new movies and and TV shows to look forward to - such as the Adam Sandler-led basketball drama Hustle and David’s Letterman’s new talk show/stand-up special hybrid That’s My Time coming this week - that could likely appear on the Top 10 soon. Be sure to check back then (and every other day this week, and the next) for our next breakdown of what is trending.

