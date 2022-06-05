Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 5, 2022

Many people are flocking to their local theaters this weekend, as big-screen productions like Top Gun: Maverick continue to dominate the box office. However, there are also plenty of movies AND TV shows entertainment aficionados can enjoy in the comfort of their homes, via Netflix. This past weekend has seen major titles like Anchorman, Stranger Things and The Amazing Spider-Man dominate the site’s U.S. trending lists. But of course, today is a new day, and there’s been some movement within the rankings. So let’s not waste a second more and check out what’s currently getting buzz.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 5, 2022

This Sunday, the #1 spot on the movies list still belongs to Interceptor, the new action flick led by Elsa Pataky. The movie more than gives Pataky an opportunity to show off her badass moves , resulting in an entertaining thriller. But the icing on the cake is that her husband, Chris Hemsworth, showed her some major love after the flick reached that top spot. The second spot also features a returning champion in The Amazing Spider-Man. Andrew Garfield’s Spidey franchise has seen a bit of a resurgence as of late, with some even campaigning for the scrapped third installment to be made. Moving up from the fourth to third slot is Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, which I wouldn’t expect a threequel for since Will Ferrell and Adam McKay have parted ways . We Die Young has also risen one position and now sits in fourth place, while Disappearance At Clifton Hill falls from third to fifth.

Within the latter half of the list, Senior Year and A Perfect Pairing hold steady in sixth and seventh, respectively. But India-produced thriller RRR has jumped one spot to eighth place, as it continues to gain notoriety on social media . With that move, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory steps down one place into the #9 spot. Rounding out the list at tenth is newcomer Dumb and Dumber, which is filled with classic jokes that die-hard fans likely know by heart.

1. Interceptor

2. The Amazing Spider-Man

3. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

4. We Die Young

5. Disappearance At Clifton Hill

6. Senior Year

7. A Perfect Pairing

8. RRR

9. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

10. Dumb and Dumber

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 4, 2022

Stranger Things’ dominance continues, and it’s honestly not too surprising. The all-grown-up cast is as charming as ever, and there have been a few standouts within Volume 1 of the fourth season as well. The show is followed in the rankings by All American and The Lincoln Lawyer, which hold on to second and third place, respectively. In fourth is the drama series The Perfect Mother, which was in fifth just yesterday. Occupying its former spot is Ozark ( one of many shows ending in 2022 ), which was one spot higher the other day. The Emmy-winning show has really proven to have some legs, as it’s been trending for a little while now.

Sixth place belongs to Floor is Lava, which recently returned for its second season and managed to move up two spots. 2012’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is in seventh, after having fallen two places since Saturday. Wrong Side of the Tracks also dropped to eighth place, though it only fell one place. #9 is now held by another new addition to the list, teen drama Surviving Summer. And coming up the rear in tenth place is Cocomelon, which was previously in ninth.

1. Stranger Things

2. All American

3. The Lincoln Lawyer

4. The Perfect Mother

5. Ozark

6. Floor is Lava

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

8. Wrong Side of the Tracks

9. Surviving Summer

10. Cocomelon

I honestly can’t say what might knock Stranger Things or Interceptor off the mountain, but I’m definitely curious to find out. I’ll also be keeping a close eye on RRR, as the movie is clearly on the come up. You might want to pay close attention to Surviving Summer as well, considering that young adult content can take off on the streamer. We’ll see how the chips fall but, in the meantime, hold onto that Netflix subscription so that you can check out all of this content.

