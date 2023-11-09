Netflix's First Avatar: The Last Airbender Teaser Is A Visual Masterpiece, And As A Lifelong Fan I'm In Genuine Shock About It

It's finally here! We officially have our first peek at Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it looks stunning. As a lifelong fan of the animated series, I was admittedly a bit nervous about this series. However, after seeing this visually stunning trailer, I'm in genuine shock, and I think we're in for a real treat.

The trailer for Netflix's Airbender takes us on a journey across the four nations, showing aspects of the Fire Nation, Earth Kingdom, Water Tribe and Air Nomads. We also get our first glimpses at many of the characters, including our lead trio: Aang, Katara and Sokka.

As images for the series have come out, I've become cautiously optimistic about this major adaptation. However, now that we've seen our real first look at this vast and beautiful world of the Avatar, I can't wait for the entire series.

Speaking of the wait, it actually won't be that long before we're able to see every episode of the new Avatar: The Last Airbender, because it's set to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule on February 22.