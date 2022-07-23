Netflix's New Resident Evil Show: Quick Things To Know Before You Watch

They did again, ya’ll. They did it again.

Resident Evil has been getting adaptations for years, from movies to TV shows, and now, the latest Netflix television series, simply called Resident Evil, has dropped as part of the 2022 TV schedule . And it is a doozy.

Let me say - I am a fan of the original games. I have played many old versions of it on my brother’s gaming consoles, and have played some of the latest on my own PS5. I’ve watched every single Resident Evil movie, and seen plenty of other adaptations as well. But, not everyone is like me, who has been addicted to video games since she was a young girl - and is just waiting for some other horror game to get adapted other than Resident Evil.

If you don’t know anything about this franchise, or what the series holds, look no further, as we have six quick things you should know before you watch Resident Evil Season 1.

Resident Evil Season 1 Is Eight Episodes

Don’t worry. Resident Evil isn’t like Stranger Things , and you won’t be sitting down for four-plus hours just to watch two episodes. With the Netflix Resident Evil series, there are eight episodes in Season 1 - with most of them spanning between 40-50 minutes. Only the premiere episode and the finale are over an hour - which is, honestly, expected at this point when it comes to streaming shows.

Resident Evil Is A Post-Apocalyptic Survival Show, With A Hint Of Mystery

As someone who has played the original Resident Evil games, this version of Resident Evil isn’t really what the old games were like. While there were plenty of zombies in the games, there was never any crazy post-apocalyptic world in the original. However, this new Resident Evil really leans into that.

The basic plot takes place between two timelines, one in 2022, where the Wesker family moves to a place called “New Raccoon City” (a nod towards the original game), with their father and his Umbrella corporation hiding dark secrets - and then flashes forward to 2036, where the eldest, Jade attempts to survive in a post-apocalyptic world in the years after a deadly pandemic.

It’s not the most original plotline ever, but if you’re a fan of Netflix zombie shows, such as All Of Us Are Dead or even Santa Clarita Diet, you’ll find something to enjoy.

Original Resident Evil Character Albert Wesker Is A Huge Part Of This Series

If you’re not a big fan of the video game series, Albert Wesker is a huge part of the Resident Evil franchise and a big part of the original games, and in the show on Netflix, he is a big part of the Resident Evil cast , as played by Lance Reddick, famously known for his role as Cedric Daniels on The Wire . But, don’t worry - you really don’t need to know much about Albert going in, as you learn a lot as the story goes on.

Resident Evil Is A Horror Series With Some Twisted Humor

What seems to be the case with many other horror franchises nowadays is that there’s some humor mixed in - horror comedies are some of the best movies, in my opinion. Why not get the crap scared out of you and laugh the next minute? That’s what Resident Evil has.

While the moments of comedy are nothing compared to the horror of the post-apocalyptic show, there’s still some twisted humor that I think people who like dark comedy will enjoy.

Capcom's Resident Evil Games Are The Foundation For The Netflix Series' Canon

As I said before, there are plenty of nods to the Resident Evil franchise here, such as the character names, certain titles for cities, even the way some of the monsters look. You can definitely tell that there are hints of what the original Resident Evil franchise was, and it’s one of the strongest adaptations yet.

But You Don't Need To Know Much About Resident Evil's Previous Games And Movies To Jump In

That doesn’t mean you really need to know anything about the game series to enjoy this show. I’ll be honest, I want a faithful adaptation just as much as any other fan, and this show certainly isn’t faithful to the games or close to the movies. As I said, the games serve as a foundation for much of the world, but other than that, there’s really no connection.

Even so, if you like zombie shows or any post-apocalyptic/dystopian series, this might be a fun time for you. It’s not a show like The Walking Dead or anything like that, but there’s plenty of horror, action, and some decent monsters that will surely make you squirm in your seat.

What do you think is going to be the next horror adaptation on Netflix? Do you think Resident Evil will get a Season 2? Only time will tell.