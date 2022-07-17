Resident Evil Streaming: How To Watch The Movies And Shows Online

You would think that a video game franchise like Super Mario Bros. or Sonic the Hedgehog would have the most film and TV adaptations, but that honor actually goes to Resident Evil. Since the turn of the 21st Century, there have been more than a half-dozen movies inspired by Capcom’s beloved survival horror game series, two series — one animated and one live-action, and scores of other adaptations. So much so it’s kind of hard to keep track of them all.

With the Resident Evil property being alive as ever (or maybe undead as ever) on Netflix, and new installments in the franchise popping up like those zombie dogs busting through the window at the Raccoon City Police Department, we are in need of a guide to all the madness caused by the Umbrella Corporation over the years. And since now is as good a time as any, let’s break down how you can watch the Resident Evil movies and TV shows streaming…

How To Watch The Resident Evil Movies Streaming

Ever since Paul W.S. Anderson transformed the Resident Evil property from one of the most popular video game series of the 1990s into a line of over-the-top action blockbusters, the franchise has given birth to a total of seven movies, if you include the 2021 reboot, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. The late George A. Romero’s version of the survival horror movie never came to fruition, the movies starring Milla Jovovich as the badass heroine, Alice, gave moviegoers reason enough to keep coming back even if fans of the games cried foul.

If you have long been wanting to revisit these high-intensity adaptations, it’s never been easy to do so, because every title except for 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter are currently available on Hulu (although that title is streaming for free on Tubi). And if you missed Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, you can watch that on Starz. Check out the links below…

How To Watch The Resident Evil TV Shows Streaming

If you don’t care to watch all seven Resident Evil movies, but still want to explore Raccoon City and the not-so-altruistic ventures of the Umbrella Corporation, there are other options out there.

First, there is the short and sweet four-episode animated series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, that dropped on Netflix back in July 2021. Then there is the eight-episode live-action 2022 Netflix series, Resident Evil, which offers up a completely different scenario, though one iconic video game villain is back in the fold.

With new Resident Evil movies and TV shows being released all the time (not to mention the popular video game franchise on which they are based continuing to be a hit with fans) it doesn’t look like the beloved survival horror series is going anywhere any time soon.