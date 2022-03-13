Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club Creator Reacts To The Cancellation After Two Seasons

Netflix is at it yet again. And by “it,” I mean ending yet another show. The streaming giant has handed this latest cancellation to YA adaptation The Baby-Sitters Club, which ran for only two seasons. Now, the creator has spoken out about the announcement.

After the news broke, creator and showrunner Rachel Shukert shared her feelings about the cancellation in a statement shared with Deadline. Having grown up with the beloved book series, Shukert was nothing but grateful to Netflix for allowing her to bring the beloved property back to the small screen:

I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be. It was a dream come true. Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come.

Though the series is ending sooner than Rachel Shukert would've liked, it's good to see she's choosing to maintain a positive outlook following the cancellation. After al, not many people can say they were able to work on a series adapted from their favorite childhood book series. Shukert has certainly achieved something special and likely has plenty of warm behind-the-scenes memories to go along with the accomplishment.

It’s unclear as to why Netflix decided to cancel the series, though that's not too surprising, considering that the streamer doesn't release concrete viewership numbers. One thing that is clear, though, is that the creative team had more ideas in mind for future seasons. Last fall, the showrunner even addressed concerns about the young cast eventually outgrowing their characters.

The show, adapted from the popular ‘90s book series written by Ann M. Martin, received rave reviews when it first dropped on Netflix in July 2020. One critic called the series a “wonderful surprise,” while another called it “remarkable.” The positive responses mostly remained into the second season, which experienced a key casting change. Xochitl Gomez had to depart from the series due to her role as America Chavez in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Kyndra Sanchez was then cast as Dawn Schafer.

Had The Baby-Sitters Club been renewed for a third season, it would have been interesting to see where the producers were planning to go. Though they were somewhat limited due to the finite number of books, Rachel Shukert and co. may have crafted some sweet new stories.

