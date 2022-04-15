Netflix's Trivia Quest: Season 1 - Episode 15 Answers

In Season 1, Episode 15 of the interactive animated series Trivia Quest on Netflix (inspired by the popular mobile gaming app, Trivia Crack), Willie (voiced by Jonathan Melo) challenged audiences to a new round of questions all about magic to help defeat the bad guy, Rocky. Let’s take a look at the correct answers for each question of today’s theme - “Abracadabra!” - in both Easy and Hard mode.

As we are about to get into the answers, there are obviously spoilers ahead! If you'd rather play today's game first, check out Trivia Quest on Netflix.

Trivia Quest Episode 15 Easy Mode Questions and Answers

History - What “magically delicious” breakfast cereal did General Mills introduce in 1964?

Answer: Lucky Charms

(Wrong answers: Apple Jacks, Cookie Crisps and Cheerios)

Sports - Earvin “Magic” Johnson played his entire professional career for what L.A. team?

Answer: Lakers

(Wrong answers: Dodgers, Rams and Ducks)

Entertainment - A man who’s magic to the eyes, who plays the title role in the “Magic Mike” films?

Answer: Channing Tatum

(Wrong answers: Bruce Willis, Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio)

Science - This one’s rich! The primary goal of alchemy is to transform lesser metals into what?

Answer: Gold

(Wrong answers: Mulch, Diesel and Honey)

Geography - The Magic Kingdom is a Disney theme park in what city?

Answer: Orlando

(Wrong answers: Dallas, Indianapolis and Nashville)

Art - Oz’s Glinda the Good Witch is a character in what Tony-winning musical?

Answer: Wicked

(Wrong answers: Rent, Hairspray and Jersey Boys)

History - Merlin was a legendary wizard who served as a mentor to what ruler?

Answer: King Arthur

(Wrong answers: Genghis Khan, Attila the Hun and Julius Caesar)

Sports - An NBA team, the Wizards play their home games in what northeastern city?

Answer: Washington, D.C.

(Wrong answers: Seattle, Cleveland and Nashville)

Entertainment - Heads or tails? Netflix’s “The Witcher” inspired fans to sing about tossing what?

Answer: Coin

(Wrong answers: Chicken, Handful of dirt and Baseball)

Science - David Blaine lasted over 63 hours in a block of ice without getting what skin injury?

Answer: Frostbite

(Wrong answers: Gout, Arthritis and Ulcer)

Geography - In a 1987 event, David Copperfield escaped from what infamous San Francisco prison?

Answer: Alcatraz

(Wrong answers: Rikers Island, Attica and Leavenworth)

Art - Mozart’s final opera features what titular musical instrument with magical powers?

Answer: Flute

(Wrong answers: Tambourine, Saxophone and Keytar)

Trivia Quest Episode 15 Hard Mode Questions And Answers

History - In 1914, Harry Houdini fooled what rough-riding U.S. president with a séance?

Answer: Theodore Roosevelt

(Wrong answers: Woodrow Wilson, Grover Cleveland and James Garfield)

Sports - Ryan Fitzpatrick has been dubbed “Fitzmagic” for his heroics at what NFL position?

Answer: Quarterback

(Wrong answers: Kicker, Wide receiver and Safety)

Entertainment - Who was the wish-granting, floating head genie on “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse”?

Answer: Jambi

(Wrong answers: Binki, Skimpi and Flitski)

Science - The ideomotor effect is used to explain communicating with spirits during what game?

Answer: Ouija

(Wrong answers: Uno, Operation and Risk)

Geography - Before settling in Las Vegas, Siegfried and Roy grew up in what country?

Answer: Germany

(Wrong answers: Russia, The Netherlands and Sweden)

Art - Mickey Mouse appears as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice in a 1940 Disney film title what?

Answer: Fantasia

(Wrong answers: Suspiria, Illuminata and Phenomena)

History - Short for “Magic: The Gathering Online eXchange,” Mt. Gox was an exchange of what?

Answer: Bitcoin

(Wrong answers: Pokémon cards, Stamps, and NFTs)

Sports - Nicknamed “El Mago,” or “The Magician,” Javier Baez plays what pro sport?

Answer: Baseball

(Wrong answers: Tennis, Soccer and Golf)

Entertainment - What band had a Billboard hit single in 1970 with “Black Magic Woman”?

Answer: Santana

(Wrong answers: The Guess Who, Three Dog Night and Grand Funk Railroad)

Science - His claim to fame, Uri Geller boasted he could use telekinesis to bend what objects?

Answer: Spoons

(Wrong answers: Crowbars, Telephone poles and Rolling pins)

Geography - Christine O’Donnell claimed “I’m not a witch” while running for Senate in what state?

Answer: Delaware

(Wrong answers: Nebraska, Alaska and Oklahoma)

Art - An optical illusion that turns 2D images into 3D, Magic Eye has what technical name?

Answer: Autostereogram

(Wrong answers: Autoconvergence, Autobinoculism and Autochromograph)

