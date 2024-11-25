New Reports Related To Liam Payne’s Fall Claim The Hotel Knew About The Singer’s Balcony Threats. What We Know

Liam Payne’s death in Bueno Aires, Argentina in October remains under investigation. The singer reportedly died after sustaining injuries due to a fall from the third story balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. It’s been said that at the time, Payne was causing a commotion and, per a hotel guest who saw him , he created a disturbance in the lobby. Based on what’s been divulged, Payne later threatened to jump from the balcony before doing so and, now, news reports allege that the hotel knew of those threats before the star’s passing.

It’s been reported by TMZ that Liam Payne’s ultimate objective was allegedly to escape the hotel entirely. Apparently, his actions stemmed from a dislike of being locked in hotel rooms, as the “Bedroom Floor” singer supposedly experienced that during his One Direction days. As for how the hotel allegedly knew about his threats to jump, the news outlet pointed to a situation that took place shortly before the singer’s death.

Recovered security footage from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel showed the 1D alum being escorted back to his room after his episode in the lobby. The video shows the conscious singer being carried to his room by three hotel workers. Said trio supposedly returned Mr. Payne to his room following a struggle. Per TMZ, it’s evident that the “Strip That Down” writer told the employees that he was going to jump, because one of those workers later called 9-1-1, expressing concern that the singer might try to leap from the balcony.

Shortly after, Liam Payne – who was left alone by the employees – jumped, and an autopsy subsequently revealed that he had crack cocaine, benzodiazepine and pink cocaine in his system . It’s also been mentioned that this wasn’t the first time that Payne had attempted to use a balcony to leave a location. When Payne’s body was found, he had a bag on his shoulder and a hat was found nearby, which would seemingly lend credence to the notion that he was trying to leave the hotel.

It’s also been alleged that the fatal incident wasn’t the first time that the Where We Are – The Concert Film alum had previously attempted to leave a location via the balcony. A source claims that back in mid-September used the balcony – and a garden hose – to remove himself from a rental house in Florida. The singer was apparently taken to the location in the first place by a bodyguard, who was concerned that his client had been on a drug binge.

More on Liam Payne (Image credit: Liam Payne) ‘The Service Was Beautiful’: Liam Payne’s Funeral Sounds Like It Was Super Emotional

Following the X-Factor alum’s passing, the authorities conducted raids in his name . Police eventually charged three people of interest with abandonment leading to death and the supply and facilitation of narcotics. As of this writing, only one of those individuals has publicly spoken out. 24-year-old waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz was interviewed weeks ago, and he recalled hanging out and doing drugs with the One Direction: This Is Us star while the latter was visiting Argentina. However, Paiz claimed that he did not supply the singer with drugs.

Someone else who’s since reportedly opened up about Liam Payne’s trip to Argentina is his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. Per Cassidy’s friends, she was with Payne overseas for a while, before she opted to return to Florida. The young woman allegedly opted to leave her mate, because his drug use was making their trip dangerous. Cassidy reportedly likened the excursion to a “hostage situation.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether the CasaSur Palermo Hotel will face any kind of blowback for the purported circumstances leading to Liam Payne’s death remains to be seen. An insider claims that police in Argentina are attempting to protect the hotel from legal action and instead focus efforts on the previously mentioned people of interest. As of right now, the CasaSur Palermo has yet to provide any comment on the matter.