Nobody Wants This Star Justine Lupe Clears The Air About Her On-Set Pregnancy With An Inspirational Message

Things are changing in Hollywood, at least for expecting parents, and more importantly mothers. The most recent example was on the set of Netflix's, Nobody Wants This, arguably the best rom-com of the 2024 Fall TV season, which counted four pregnat women among those working on the set. Though it was all good between cast and crew, variations of Justine Lupe's actual story were being circulated that painted the experience in a negative light.

The Succession vet set out to make the record straight, however, by adding to her Instagram a series of pregnancy shots taken while working on the hit 2024 Netflix series. The 35-year-old mother had only positive things to say about how the streaming giant's team, along with the show's cast and crew, treated her. She opened by saying:

I want to clarify that the cast and crew did know I was pregnant as soon as it was safe to share.

Lupe clarified that she broke the news upon reaching the point where the baby had developed enough, for safety and emotional reasons. She then jumped into how excited people were for her big news, including her on-screen sister Kristen Bell, her showrunner boss Erin Foster, and even all of the Netflix executives. It didn’t stop there either. The Mr. Mercedes actress also reported the cinematographer and wardrobe department regularly worked with the mom-to-be to ensure her comfort while on set.

After shedding light on her supportive cast and crew, she widened her message to talk about industry expectations and norms. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alum added:

I say this all because there is a narrative that it’s a death sentence of sorts to become a mother in this industry. That your career will be over. That there isn’t room for us when we transition into this AWESOME new chapter of our lives.

As she shares this positive note and glowing experience on set, she does acknowledge that this new era, is in fact, still newer. It stands true for any female gaining more professional support in the industry, although many have probably experienced bad advice or irrelevant comments, to say the least, which she addressed with:

And the narrative isn’t based on nothing, there is a long history of this being the case, but I do think that things are changing!

The Instagram post has had a lot of support and well wishes to one of the funniest family members to grace the 2024 TV Schedule. Seriously, Lupe and Bell's relationship onscreen almost outweighs Bell's and Brody's. Amongst the outpouring comments of love for Lupe were:

Showrunner of Nobody Wants This , Erin Foster: My only fear was that you stole my thunder as the newest pregnant person on set ❤️

Esther of Nobody Wants This , Jackie Tohn: THIS. THIS. THIS.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel herself Rachel Brosnahan: 💙💙💙

Joy Ride’s Sherry Cola : ❤❤️❤️

The Big Door Prize’s Chris O’Dowd : 🙌

Nobody Wants This Instagram page : 😍

Artist, Lucius: 🙌🔥this is awesome. I just had a very similar experience on tour with @thewarondrugs @thenational - every single person looking after me, checking in, celebrating me. It made it possible for me to enjoy myself, ease into whatever was necessary for my health that day. Because every day was different (bus sleeping, altitudes, weather changes, pregnancy!) I’m so thankful to all of them. And very happy to hear your story enabled, supported and celebrated you! Congrats mama! 🔥🙌

As stars and public figures, like Lupe, continue to share their positive professional experiences regarding their pregnancy, the better for everyone. Catch her and the rest of the supportive gang on Nobody Wants This with a Netflix subscription. We can't wait for Season 2 to hopefully match our hopes for Joanne and Noah's story!.