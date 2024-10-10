Nobody Wants This Has Been Renewed For Season 2, And I Have One Big Hope For It
Noah + Joanne Forever!
Well, it turns out everybody wants more Nobody Wants This, because the Kristen Bell and Adam Brody rom-com series has been renewed for a second season. After taking Netflix’s 2024 release schedule by storm, the series was quickly picked up for more. Now, as we start to think about what might be in store for Joanne and Noah, I can’t help but hope that one important element from Season 1 carries over to Season 2.
Nobody Wants This Has Been Renewed For Season 2
According to Netflix, Nobody Wants This was renewed for Season 2, and it has plans to release its next episodes on the 2025 TV schedule. Along with that, it was announced that Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan would be joining as the series' new showrunners and executive producers.
In response, the show’s creator and EP Erin Foster said:
It is the most romantic, and Noah and Joanne’s refreshing and healthy relationship is one of the reasons why Nobody Wants This is one of Netflix’s best shows.
Nobody Wants This Season 2 Better Keep Its Streak Of Healthy Communication
As I mentioned above, Foster touched on my big hope for Season 2. My favorite thing about Nobody Wants This was how good Brody and Bell’s characters are at communicating. While they have their roadblocks – and a real big one lies ahead of them too – they know how to talk to each other about it, and they productively worked through it all in Season 1.
The scene where Noah told Joanne he could handle her, iconic. The way Joanne voiced her insecurities, wonderful. Both of them transparently communicating about their life goals and feelings toward their relationship, we love to see it. And I need to more of it.
Thankfully, we’ll get all of that and probably more. Nobody Wants This’ Season 1 ending set up Season 2 by leaving us with Noah running to Joanne after she told him to chase his dream of becoming head rabbi rather than her and their relationship. It was shocking, and it sets up the conflict of them dealing with their relationship and the influence religion will have on it quite well.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
So, here’s hoping more positive and romantic energy is to come in Season 2 as Noah figures out if he wants to be head rabbi and Joanne continues to ponder if she should convert to Judaism. I’m scared that kind of massive impasse could lead to a lot of resentment between the two characters. However, if they maintain their healthy lines of communication, this is something I 100% believe they can work through, and it’s something I definitely want to watch.
As we learn more about Season 2, we’ll keep you posted. For now, you can stream Nobody Wants This with a Netflix subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.