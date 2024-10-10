Nobody Wants This Has Been Renewed For Season 2, And I Have One Big Hope For It

Well, it turns out everybody wants more Nobody Wants This , because the Kristen Bell and Adam Brody rom-com series has been renewed for a second season. After taking Netflix’s 2024 release schedule by storm, the series was quickly picked up for more. Now, as we start to think about what might be in store for Joanne and Noah, I can’t help but hope that one important element from Season 1 carries over to Season 2.

Nobody Wants This Has Been Renewed For Season 2

According to Netflix, Nobody Wants This was renewed for Season 2, and it has plans to release its next episodes on the 2025 TV schedule . Along with that, it was announced that Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan would be joining as the series' new showrunners and executive producers.

In response, the show’s creator and EP Erin Foster said:

Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me. The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers' reactions to this series now that it's out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed. I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I've been such a fan of since Girls... Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!

It is the most romantic, and Noah and Joanne’s refreshing and healthy relationship is one of the reasons why Nobody Wants This is one of Netflix’s best shows .

Nobody Wants This Season 2 Better Keep Its Streak Of Healthy Communication

As I mentioned above, Foster touched on my big hope for Season 2. My favorite thing about Nobody Wants This was how good Brody and Bell’s characters are at communicating. While they have their roadblocks – and a real big one lies ahead of them too – they know how to talk to each other about it, and they productively worked through it all in Season 1.

The scene where Noah told Joanne he could handle her, iconic. The way Joanne voiced her insecurities, wonderful. Both of them transparently communicating about their life goals and feelings toward their relationship, we love to see it. And I need to more of it.

Thankfully, we’ll get all of that and probably more. Nobody Wants This’ Season 1 ending set up Season 2 by leaving us with Noah running to Joanne after she told him to chase his dream of becoming head rabbi rather than her and their relationship. It was shocking, and it sets up the conflict of them dealing with their relationship and the influence religion will have on it quite well.

So, here’s hoping more positive and romantic energy is to come in Season 2 as Noah figures out if he wants to be head rabbi and Joanne continues to ponder if she should convert to Judaism. I’m scared that kind of massive impasse could lead to a lot of resentment between the two characters. However, if they maintain their healthy lines of communication, this is something I 100% believe they can work through, and it’s something I definitely want to watch.