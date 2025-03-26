O'Dessa Is A Really Fun Musical, And There's One Thing That Stood Out To Me That I Want To Talk About

O’Dessa is a musical movie that I hadn’t heard of before it arrived on Hulu. I love musicals, and it seemed interesting enough to give it a chance. Overall, I think O’Dessa is worth watching. It’s not one of the best musicals of all time , but it’s an off-beat one that may eventually find its cult following. I also admire movies that dare to be weird and different.

O’Dessa takes plenty of chances. It follows 19-year-old O’Dessa (Sadie Sink) as she leaves the comfort of her farm and ventures out into this post-apocalyptic landscape. She encounters more cruelty than kindness but she believes in her destiny as the one chosen to save this world with the power of a guitar and music.

The film isn’t flawless, but some of its strengths make it stand out. One of the most powerful things in O’Dessa is its love story.

Warning: O’Dessa movie spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution. If you haven't seen the movie, it's available streaming with a Hulu subscription.

O’Dessa and Euri’s Romance Won Me Over

O’Dessa gains momentum when O’Dessa meets Euri (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Euri works in a nightclub in this universe. He sings upbeat but miserable songs because he’s a prisoner to Dion (Regina Hall). Immediately, O’Dessa finds herself attracted and drawn to Euri. He doesn’t begin to really see her until she sings - this is also how O’Dessa first begins her infatuation with him.

Music plays a major role in how they understand and fall in love with each other. Harrison Jr. is a talented actor who has had many great roles , but he’s not exactly known for playing romantic leads. Sink isn’t either. Both have shown their ability to create magnetic on-screen chemistry in their various other roles. However, it was just unclear going into O’Dessa if they would be able to convince viewers of their love story. Euri and O’Dessa’s romance is the key to the plot. Therefore, their chemistry is very important for O’Dessa’s success.

Thankfully, the actors deliver convincing performances as their characters and as people madly in love. Once Euri and O’Dessa meet, the movie convinces you of their pull toward each other. O’Dessa calls their romance destined, and the movie does an excellent job of supporting that claim in how they meet and why they’re so intertwined.

Then, in the film’s short time, it gives enough of a glimpse of Euri and O’Dessa’s relationship to understand, root for, and care about it. You want them to have a happy ending, even when that seems impossible. I grew to love their romance. Therefore, I was on the edge of my seat during the final act. Geremy Jasper writes a convincing love story in this messed-up world, and Sadie Sink and Kelvin Harrison Jr. endear me to Euri and O’Dessa’s romance.

I Liked That It Was Sort-Of A Genderqueer Romance

I don’t know if O’Dessa falls into the LGBTQ+ romance movie category. Technically, it’s not a gay love story because Euri seemingly identifies as a man and O’Dessa as a woman. However, the film definitely rages against the idea of gender normality. We also know Euri has relations with men and women (but only as part of his payments to Dion). It's possible he's a member of the queer community.

So I don’t think this is considered an LGBTQ+ romance, but I think it might be a genderqueer romance. Euri dresses more femininely, while O’Dessa dresses more masculinely. Even on their wedding day, Euri wears the veil, but they both wear suits, and O’Dessa wears a white one (a nod to the white wedding dress worn by brides).

O’Dessa definitely takes on more of the traditional male role in their relationship. Euri is a bit more of the traditional female role. That seems to be partly why their relationship works. They both don’t conform to societal norms in their world and in our world, especially about gender. I think this makes their dynamic fascinating, and a progressive love story.

We don’t completely know how either define their sexuality or gender, but that doesn’t seem to matter in O’Dessa. They’re drawn to each other’s souls more than the physical. They love each other for who they are and not because of their gender. I don’t know if Geremy Jasper intended to make a statement by having them disrupt gender stereotypes (especially in the musical landscape), but I love that O’Dessa is at least breaking a bit of the musical traditions with a maybe genderqueer love story.

O’Dessa’s Best Songs Were Duets Or Songs About Each Other

O’Dessa’s songs don’t give me the same joy as, say, the songs in Wicked , but there are a few catchy tunes. I think the best ones are the ones Euri and O’Dessa sing together or about each other. “Yer Tha One” is probably my favorite from O’Dessa because it’s the type of ballad that captures the undying devotion often experienced and displayed in musical movies.

It captures their love for each other, and the visuals highlight how much they adore one another. Their struggles just intensify their bond. Even some of O'Dessa’s latter fight songs or anthems have Euri’s presence in them. She makes it clear that she’s doing everything to find and save him.

Euri And O’Dessa’s Romance Reminded Me Of Some Other Fictional Couples That I Like

At times, O’Dessa reminded me of The Hunger Games. Therefore, I can’t help but draw comparisons between Euri and O’Dessa and Peeta and Katniss, and some of their best moments. O’Dessa and Euri also reminded me a little bit of Baz Luhrmann couples, such as Romeo and Juliet and Satine and Christian.

Euri and O’Dessa also just exemplify the star-crossed lovers trope and couples . Those pairs have to overcome a lot to be together. Euri and O’Dessa play well into the idea of couples destined but up against extreme obstacles.

They Don’t Have A Happy Ending, But That Fits With The Film’s Post-Apocalyptic Setting

O’Dessa takes place in a post-apocalyptic world. Unfortunately, many TV shows and movies using that setting aren’t always happy. Many of them even have sad or tragic endings. Therefore, as much as I would have loved for O’Dessa and Euri to marry and live their lives traveling, it didn’t seem possible in this world.

Their ending also isn’t necessarily an unhappy one. They reunite in death. That is where they get to be together forever and happy and in love. Additionally, O’Dessa fulfills her destiny. She dies, but she saves the people. She also inspires Roach (Aurora Kovacic) to continue her legacy as a new rambler.

It’s about as happy an ending Euri and O’Dessa can expect from such a bleak world. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but I think O’Dessa is worth a watch, especially for O’Dessa and Euri’s unconventional love story.

Stream O’Dessa on Hulu.