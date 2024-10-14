One Piece's Anime Announced Some Bummer News For Its Egghead Arc, But There Is An Upside

As many await the arrival of Netflix's One Piece Season 2 , a live-action interpretation of the manga property, the anime has been chugging along about a thousand episodes ahead of its counterpart. Some fans likely know this, as those with a Netflix subscription have been able to watch the latest Egghead arc week to week. Unfortunately, that will soon change. The anime is going on hiatus amid the 2024 TV schedule , but there is an upside to this bummer news.

If you haven't taken the chance to watch the One Piece anime yet, now would be the time to try and binge it all before the return. I can't promise everyone will be able to do it by the time new episodes return, but there is one perk to doing so that some who haven't made it to the time skip will appreciate. Let's dive into the recent exciting announcements after the latest episode and when we can expect Egghead to resume.

One Piece's Egghead Arc Will Resume In 2025

After the debut of a thrilling episode that ended with a major character being defeated, Toei Animation announced that the Egghead Arc of One Piece will go on hiatus until April 2025. The news may be shocking to fans, as the anime has historically not taken many long breaks in its 25-year-run on TV.

That said, the series has been slowly gaining ground on the manga it adapts, and it's possible this pause is to allow creator Eiichiro Oda and his crew time to distance the manga's story further from the anime and put less pressure on themselves to stay ahead. Fortunately, fans will have plenty to keep occupied while waiting, and I'm not just talking about with an update, such as what Chopper will look like on the live-action series.

Toei Animation Will Air A Remastered Cut Of A Classic Story Arc

New One Piece episodes will continue to be released every week but will tell feature a story that many current fans are likely familiar with. Toei Animation announced that a remastered version of the Fishman Island arc will air, with improved visuals, new music and a tighter story. A look at some of the updated animations was shared from the series staff's account, and it looks solid:

【TVアニメ発表③】ここがパワーアップ！SPECIAL EDITED VERSION 『ONE PIECE』 魚人島編❶最新技術で全話再撮！線が繊細になり、光や陰を調整することで立体感UP！一部作画もリテイクしているのでより迫力あるアニメに仕上がっています。さらに…👇👇👇#ONEPIECENEWS#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/frOihTnJQFOctober 13, 2024

Fishman Island is at the top of my list of all the One Piece arcs that could be trimmed down. The storyline was effectively a showcase of the Straw Hats' new abilities after a two-year time jump in the story, and, while there are a few parts to it that were relevant to the greater story being told, the story does drag in some spots.

My only regret in regard to this story is pressuring CinemaBlend's Adam Holmes to push through it as quickly as possible, as he just finished it a day before this announcement. On the bright side, though, he'll now get to judge alongside me whether shortening the arc from 62 to 21 episodes is an improvement!

Toei Also Annnounced A New Short Episode That Looks Fun

In addition to the remastered One Piece arc, Toei also revealed a fresh story from Eiichiro Oda, which will premiere in late October. Similar to how the short Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation connects to the series, there will be another short called One Piece Fan Letter that is set in the same universe. Check out the trailer, which follows a young girl who is inspired by Nami and writes a fan letter to her in admiration for all she's accomplished:

ONE PIECE FAN LETTER | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It sounds like a cool premise and yet another release for One Piece devotees to celebrate. As a fan, I have to say it's wild how much this franchise has exploded into the mainstream realm, to the point that it's finally receiving a theme park day at Universal Studios in the United States. I think it supports my argument that Netflix and pop culture in general are leaning into anime as the next big craze as superheroes are on the way out. As a die-hard fan, I'd welcome that, as I've longed to see these franchises take off.