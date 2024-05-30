One Piece Season 2 Might Be Introducing Another Straw Hat Pirate Way Ahead Of Schedule, And I'm Stoked

One Piece Season 2 is on the way to those with a Netflix subscription, and there's a lot to be excited about. Beyond the fact we're seeing one of best shows on Netflix return, some exciting new characters will appear in Season 2 to add on to the Straw Hat pirate crew. With that said, it seems like Tony Tony Chopper might not be the only Straw Hat to join the crew in the near future, as a new photo raises some questions about what's ahead.

The Straw Hat Pirates are the core group captained by Luffy in One Piece, but as those who have watched the anime will confirm, it takes a long time for him to get the entire crew together. Here's what we know about one character potentially joining the One Piece cast early, and how it could be a sign the series is propelling fans forward into some of the cast's favorite arcs sooner than expected.

The Rumbar Pirates Ship Appears Was Spotted On The Set Of Season 2

A photo of a ship hanging out at Cape Town Film Studios was shared online (via @OP_Netflix_Fan), and the masthead on it looks strikingly similar to the ship used by the Rumbar Pirates, who play a minor part in the story early on. Those who have watched the One Piece anime might remember the Rumbar Pirates have a very small scene centered around the whale Laboon that lines up with the period of time the second season of the live-action One Piece is expected to cover. With that said, it's not a massive scene in the manga or anime, and certainly not one that justifies building the entire ship if it won't be put to use.

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

Could Brook Be Joining The Straw Hats Earlier Than Expected?

It would make sense to build the Rumbar Pirates ship if One Piece was going to introduce Brook, who was the ship's musician when he was a normal human, sooner than he was brought into the story in the manga and anime. If not, then that ship is going to sit empty and unused until the show can revisit it a couple of seasons or more later. The upcoming Arabasta arc could likely take up most of Season 2, and after that is the Sky Island Saga and Water Seven Saga before getting to Brook's arrival in the Thriller Bark Saga.

Why I'm Stoked To See Brook

Those who haven't seen One Piece's manga or anime will be shocked when they first meet Brook. CinemaBlend's Adam Holmes already addressed his concern with seeing the character adapted because he's a living skeleton. Brook ate the "Revive-Revive" fruit in his lifetime and tragically died along with the rest of the Rumbar Pirates crew. The fruit's power kept his soul alive, but his soul became lost and was unable to find his body for quite some time. Upon finally re-entering, his body was just a skeleton, leaving Brook questioning whether it was possible for him to die again or not.

Brook is a great source of comedy in One Piece, and I believe that's one thing the live-action adaptation desperately needs. Amidst the other differences between the anime and live-action, the latter takes itself too seriously and could lighten up at times. Bringing Brook aboard as a Straw Hat would make for sillier scenarios and add some levity to offset some of the very dark moments in the series going forward. Adding in the original rap theme from the 4Kids dub would also be nice, but I know that's not going to happen.

One Piece Season 2 is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2025. There's plenty of time to check out the anime, as those who are fans of the animated series really liked the live-action. I'd be curious to talk to someone who saw it the other way around and get their thoughts on the series.