Only Murders In The Building’s Season 3 Finale Was A Huge Success For Hulu And I Get Why

Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 finale of Only Murders in the Building! Read at your own risk!

The Season 3 finale of Only Murders in the Building packed in quite a lot in a short amount of time. The episode finally revealed who killed Ben Glenroy, and it set up the next mystery Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will have to solve. While Only Murders' best guest star, Jane Lynch previously teased she was going to be coming back, it was her character Sazz who became the Arconia’s newest victim. Overall, the end of this mystery and the beginning of the next really roped in the audience, because a whole lot of people tuned in to see it, and it makes sense.

The season 3 finale of the whodunnit was the most viewed finale of 2023 for Hulu based on views after its first day according to Deadline. While exact numbers are unknown, the streamer did reveal that Only Murders remains at the top of most-watched original comedies. The third season initially premiered in August, and since then, it has remained in the Top 15 on Hulu. Not only that, but the premiere helped bring in more views than ever for Only Murders in the Building, which had the most views of any scripted original on Hulu in 2023.

Up Next (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu) Selena Gomez Wears So Many Coats On Only Murders In The Building For A Specific Reason, And I Can Totally Relate

The third season of Only Murders centered on the murder of Paul Rudd’s Ben Glenroy. An egotistical actor, Ben was poisoned opening night of Oliver’s play and collapsed on stage. He lived, only to be pushed down an elevator shaft at the Arconia later that night.

Season 3’s suspect list was constantly changing, and it was ultimately revealed that young Broadway producer Clifford “Cliff’ DeMeo, played by Wesley Taylor, accidentally killed the CoBro star. He was arguing with Ben after the actor pieced together that Cliff's mother and producing partner Donna (Linda Emond) put rat poison in his cookie following a review saying that he was the weak link.

The twists didn’t end there, though. While at a party in the Arconia, Charles seemingly went up to his place to grab another bottle of wine. There was a gunshot, and he fell to the floor. Only it wasn’t him. It was Charles’ longtime friend and stunt double, Sazz, who will be the center of Season 4’s mystery.

All this intrigue and the knowledge that the finale would officially review Ben's killer is what likely drew such a large audience. Also, how can you say no to Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin getting into all sorts of hilarious trouble as they solve a murder?

When Only Murders premiered in 2021, it became an instant hit on Hulu. With a trio like Steve Martin, Maritn Short, and Selena Gomez, it’s hard for it to be bad. The series has also seen a slew of guest stars and Broadway stars for Season 3, from Tina Fey to Meryl Streep to Jesse Williams to Ashley Park and plenty more. It wouldn’t be surprising if the series keeps up the success for Season 4.

For now, though, fans will have to make sure they are signed up for a Hulu subscription to watch the first three seasons and theorize about who could be behind the latest murder in the building.