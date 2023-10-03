After Only Murders In The Building's Tragic Season 3 Finale Cliffhanger, I Already Have Theories About Season 4

Major, major, major spoilers for Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building are ahead. If you are not caught up on the mystery, you can stream every episode with a Hulu subscription .

Well, the suspect list for Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building has been put to rest, and another mystery has been solved by Charles, Mabel and Oliver. However, like every season of the Hulu whodunnit, this installment ended on a cliffhanger, and it was an extra tragic one. I was super sad at the end of OMITB ’s third season. But, I was also immediately starting to think up theories for Season 4, which is officially happening, because the mystery is afoot, and we need to solve it.

What Happened In The Season 3 Finale Of Only Murders In The Building?

Before we get into theories, let’s recap what happened at the end of the finale. Oliver, Mabel and Charles figured out that Donna and Cliff were the duo behind Ben Glenroy’s murder. After opening the musical, and solving the mystery, the cast of Death Rattle Dazzel went back to the Arconia to celebrate.

During the party, the best OMITB guest star, Jane Lynch , who plays Steve Martin’s character’s stunt double in the show, popped in to say hi. Earlier in the season, Sazz had helped Charles figure out his relationship with Joy, which ultimately led to their breakup. When she returned to the party, the Brazzos actor had ironically just received a text from his ex. Due to the fact that Martin’s character was distracted, he didn’t go get the bottle of alcohol he was talking about, Sazz went instead.

Then, a gun was shown as Jane Lynch’s character looked around Charles’ apartment, and she was shot. The episode ends with the trio asking where Sazz went, however, they didn’t find out she was dead. Overall, the setup feels like someone was trying to murder Steve Martin’s Arconia resident, and because it was dark, they didn’t realize they had killed his Brazzos stunt double instead. Before the very end, we see her starting to draw something on the floor with her blood, and that’s how Season 3 closes. Talk about a cliffhanger.

Season 4 of OMITB was renewed by Hulu, per the show's X account, right after the finale dropped, which means this mystery is going to get solved, and I have some theories about it.

Season 4 Theories For Only Murders In The Building Are Already Swirling Around In My Head

Clearly, we now have a new mystery to solve, and obviously, I already have theories. Overall, there are three points I realized while thinking about the new episode:

1. It Actually Makes Sense That Someone Wanted To Kill Charles, And I Have Two Suspects: Suspect No. 1 is Joy. Her breakup with Martin’s character this season was swift and messy. I always had the feeling there was some bad blood left after it, and the text proves that.

Also, the murderer in Season 1 was Charles's girlfriend Jan. She’s been in prison ever since, but it’s totally possible she got out, and she wants to murder the person who put her behind bars.

Overall, this guy’s romantic history alone shows us a few reasons why someone would want him dead. However, I’m sure there is more drama to uncover, and it’s likely related to Brazzos.

2. On The Other Hand, Maybe, The Killer Actually Wanted To Kill Sazz Not Charles: As I said, I think this mystery will be deeply tied to Brzzos, and it’s possible the killer actually meant to shoot Sazz, not Charles, especially if Joy is the one behind it. Earlier in Season 3, Lynch’s character helped Martin’s come to terms with the fact that he should break up with Joy. The makeup artist left in a tornado, and she was mad about it. All three share a history, and I don’t think it’s far-fetched to think she would have wanted to kill the stunt double who helped instigate the breakup.

Also, Sazz seemed to be trying to write a message with her blood on the floor. To me, this means she knows something about who killed her.

3. We’re About To Dive Deep Into Charles' Past: Over the last three seasons, we’ve gotten hints about Charles’ past. We learned about his father through a wild painting, and he’s constantly talking about his time on Brazzos. There’s a lot of history in that silly TV Show Martin’s actor starred in. I think in Season 4, the answer to who killed Sazz and tried to kill Charles will be in it.