Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Updated Suspect List

MAJOR spoilers for Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building are ahead! Read with caution!

It’s time to put on our detective hats and grab a magnifying glass and our podcast gear, so we’re ready to figure out who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building . The critically acclaimed whodunnit starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez is back, and this time we have some massive guest stars, including Meryl Streep and the aforementioned Rudd. This season, the original trio and these A-listers set out to put on Oliver’s (Martin Short) play Death Rattle, until their star is murdered, seemingly dies on stage, and the mystery begins.

So, as this exciting and star-studded season plays out, I’ll be picking apart the clues, and compiling a suspect list that breaks down who could have done it right here on CinemaBlend.

Note: Suspects are listed in order of most likely to least likely.

(Image credit: Hulu Press Site)

Prime Suspect: Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep)

From the jump, I had a random feeling Meryl Streep’s character Loretta Durkin might be behind the murder of Ben Glenroy. This is simply because I thought it’d be amusing if the most famous actress in the cast played the character behind the season’s mystery. However, based on Episode One, I think Loretta is legitimately our prime suspect.

Right at the beginning of the episode we already have reason to be suspicious because as Loretta finished her audition, and Oliver praised her, Charles was narrating and he said:

When you finally do land your dream, your moment in that spotlight. How far would you go to hang onto it?

Then, she became confirmed suspect No. 1 after Ben came back to life after being revived at the hospital, and called her a “fellow snake.” Once he left, Loretta departed the party shortly after, and she told Mabel while walking out of the apartment:

Ben may be back, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’s a fucking asshole.

Not long after Ben Glenroy fell into the elevator, definitely dead this time, and while we don’t know who did it, Loretta seems to have a motive and no alibi.

(Image credit: Hulu Press Site)

Highly Unlikely, But Not Impossible: Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin)

I know this is highly unlikely, but everyone needs to be considered. We learn in the first episode that Charles and Ben really don’t like each other. Then in Episode 2, it’s revealed that Steve Martin’s character fired Ben Glenroy from Brazzos when he was a little kid, and Charles didn’t remember it. Then Paul Rudd’s character said he wanted to make Death Rattle “hell” for the man behind Brazzos, so this tension is why one of our main characters is on this suspect list.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Everyone Is A Suspect: Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez)

I know this is far-fetched and highly unlikely, but Selena Gomez’s Mabel was pretty desperate to get the podcast back up and running. She also is moving out of the building soon, and immediately clocked that Ben probably died of poison the first time. So, while it’s likely not her, everyone is a suspect.

Questions To Think About Going Into The Next Episode

Who lost their handkerchief?

Mabel and Charles think the killer is someone in Ben’s show, who could it be?