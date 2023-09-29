Selena Gomez Wears So Many Coats On Only Murders In The Building For A Specific Reason, And I Can Totally Relate
It's important to be comfy and cute while solving a mystery.
Throughout Only Murders in the Building’s three seasons, Selena Gomez has donned some truly iconic coats. From the legendary yellow jacket from the pilot to the gorgeous long-line coats featured in OMITB Season 3, there are countless pieces to take fashion inspo from, especially now that it’s fall. However, it turns out there is a very specific reason why the singer/actress wears so much interesting outerwear, and it’s super relatable.
While Only Murders in the Building is a highly fashionable show, generally speaking, Selena Gomez and Mabel’s fashion is a real highlight, especially when it comes to her sweaters and coats. I had the opportunity to speak with the Emmy-nominated costume designer for the hysterical whodunnit, Dana Covarrubias, at the OMITB pop-up event in New York City. She talked all about the leading actress’s outwear, and she told me why she styles her in so many coats. The answer is pretty simple, she said:
Cozy and comfy clothes are keys to Mabel’s costumes and Gomez’s comfort on set. While Mabel Mora rocked a gorgeous wedding dress in Episode 8 of Season 3, typically her go-to fits include a chunky sweater, interesting outerwear, a lug sole boot, and a fun skirt or pair of trousers, as Covarrubias explained. While it’s a highly fashionable aesthetic, it’s also practical and warm, perfect for long days on set.
As someone who has only ever lived in places with four seasons, the need for a coat is a constant, and when it’s cute, that’s the ultimate plus. Selena Gomez’s costumes typically check both those boxes, as Covarrubias told me, and I absolutely love that for her.
I’m a big fan of how thoughtful Covarrubias is when it comes to the actors and their needs. As she mentioned, Gomez is always wearing fun coats, because she gets cold easily. Meanwhile, with Steve Martin and Martin Short, she's always making sure they have comfortable shoes. This show moves fast, and the actors need to keep up with it, I’d assume having functional and fashionable costumes really helps.
To see Selena Gomez’s iconic coats, and to find out who killed Ben Glenroy, you can tune into the Season 3 finale of Only Murders in the Building on Tuesday, October 3 with a Hulu subscription. After you do that, make sure to take a look at the 2023 TV schedule, so you can figure out what to watch next after this fashionable and fun show closes its case.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Megan Behnke
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Carly Levy