Forget Meryl Streep: Only Murders In The Building Has A Murderers' Row Of Broadway Stars In Its Cast, But Who’s Who?

The cast of Only Murders in the Building has always been stacked. From Oscar winners to Emmy winners, the ensemble is full of talent. However, what you might not have realized is the murderer’s row of Broadway stars who have appeared in the show. So, move over Meryl Streep – but don’t go too far, you’re on this list too – because it’s time to shine a spotlight on all the stage talent featured in Season 3 of OMITB.

While the ensemble of Only Murders in the Building has always had impressive stage talent, including its stars Steve Martin and Martin Short , Season 3 is really loaded. Considering this installment centers around Oliver’s play-turned-musical: Death Rattle Dazzle, it makes sense that they cast people with impressive histories on the stage, so let’s talk about all these Broadway connections.

(Image credit: Hulu Press Site)

Steve Martin

We’ve come to know and love Steve Martin primarily for his achievements in comedy. However, the man behind Charles-Haden Savage also has quite a history on Broadway. While he hasn’t appeared on stage, he has done a lot of work behind the scenes. In 2017 he wrote the play Meteor Shower, and in 2016 he wrote the book, music and story of the Tony-nominated musical Bright Star.

(Image credit: Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Martin Short

Much like his pal and co-star, Martin Short also has quite a history with the Great White Way. In 1999 the actor behind Oliver Putnam won a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for Little Me, and he received a nomination in the same category in 1993 for his work in The Goodbye Girl. In 2006 he also created, wrote and starred in his one-man show, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me.

(Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Ashley Park

It might feel like we’re just getting to know Ashley Park because of her work on Emily in Paris and this year’s well-reviewed comedy Joy Ride . However, before she was on screen, she was a Broadway star. She made her Broadway debut in 2001 in the ensemble of Mamma Mia! After that, she starred in acclaimed productions of The Kings and I and Sunday in the Park with George.

However, the stage role she’s likely best known for is the original Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls the musical, which she received a Tony nomination for in 2018. So, it should come as no surprise that she absolutely thrived as Kimber as she sang alongside Meryl Streep in Only Murders.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor might be playing Clifford, the son of the woman producing Oliver’s show on Only Murders in the Building, but in real life, he’s an extremely talented musical performer.

When it comes to his Broadway credits all three are bangers. Taylor originated the role of Franz in Rock of Ages. He played Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family. And most notably, he was the OG Plankton in SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical in 2017.

(Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Jesse Williams

We know and adore Jesse Williams for his work on Grey’s Anatomy , and OMITB loves Jackson and the show too. However, the actor behind Tobert, Ben’s cameraman, recently made his Broadway debut too. Last year, he appeared in the play Take Me Out, which received four Tony nominations, including one for him in Best Featured Actor in a Play.

(Image credit: Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Andrea Martin

Do you want to talk about a Broadway legend? Look no further than Andrea Martin. The woman who plays Charles's Season 3 love interest and his Brazzos make-up artist, Joy, has a storied history on The Great White Way, and we need to appreciate it.

Martin has been nominated for six Tony awards between 1993 and 2016. Some of her credits include iconic musicals like revivals of Oklahoma! and Pippin. On top of all that, she’s also appeared in productions including, but not limited to, A Christmas Carol, Young Frankenstein and Fiddler on the Roof.

(Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Jeremy Shamos

He plays Ben Glenroy's brother and manager Dickie in Only Murders, but in real life, Jeremy Shamos has spent a lot of time on the stage. He made his Broadway debut in Reckless, and went on to star in productions like The Rivals, Glengarry Glen Ross and Steve Martins’ Meteor Shower.

Shamos also received a Tony nomination for his performance in the 2012 play Clybourne Park.

(Image credit: Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Linda Emond

If you want to talk about a stellar track record, look at Linda Emond's stage credits. The woman behind Death Razzle Dazzle’s producer Donna has been in four productions, and she’s received Tony nominations for three of them. Emond made her debut in 1997 in 1776. In 2003 she got a nod for her work in Life x3. Then, in 2012 she got recognition for her performance in the revival of Death of a Salesman, and in 2014 she got a nomination for her role in a revival of Cabaret. Talk about impressive.

(Image credit: Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Jason Veasey

Jason Veasey, who plays Jonathan, Howard's love interest, Ben Glenroy’s understudy and a fabulous cabaret singer in Season 3, is also a Broadway fella. Last year, he starred in the Tony-winning musical A Strange Loop, and he was in the ensemble of The Lion King back in 2011.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Bet You Didn’t See This One Coming: Paul Rudd

Now, Paul Rudd’s filmography is something to marvel at, but did you know he has also spent some time on Broadway? The actor behind Only Murders victim Ben Glenroy made his debut on one of New York’s biggest stages in 1997’s The Last Night of Ballyhoo. He also appeared in productions like Twelfth Night in 1998 and Grace in 2012.

(Image credit: Hulu Press Site)

And Of Course: Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep can do it all, and that includes working and thriving on Broadway. While we know her for her work in film and her 21 Oscar nominations, back in 1976 she received Tony nods for her work in two plays – A Memory of Two Mondays and 27 Wagons Full of Cotton. The actress behind my OMITB prime suspect , Loretta, is a legend in every sense, and her work on the big screen, television and stage is truly iconic.