Original Predator Actor Responds To Prey On Hulu

The fifth installment in the Predator series, Prey takes the sci-fi horror franchise back in time, placing the action years before the events of its predecessors. The new release, which is among the best movies on Hulu right now, has received critical praise -- with the film’s star, Amber Midthunder, at the center of it all. Now, one particular actor from the original 1987 film has shared some thoughts on the production, and he didn't hold back.

Predator fans more than likely remember Bill Duke for his role as Sergeant "Mac" Eliot, who was part of the private military team that went after the titular technologically-advanced extraterrestrial. In a Twitter post, the 79-year-old actor and director sent his praises to Hulu's action film and welcomed actress Amber Midthunder to the franchise's family:

Have you checked out the #PreyMovie on @hulu, if not, do watch it. It's an amazing film and @AmberMidthunder is phenomenal. This young woman has a bright career ahead of her. As @GovJVentura mentioned...welcome to the #Predator Family. "I see you." #Success #Blessings pic.twitter.com/mFxiVLYGAGAugust 9, 2022 See more

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Prey centers on the Comanche Nation in 1719, during which a skilled young warrior protects her tribe against a highly evolved human predator who takes out humans for sport. A real-life member of the Fort Peck Sioux Tribe, Amber Midthunder was perfect for the lead role of Naru but, of course, her heritage alone isn't what made her the right choice. When Midthunder auditioned, director Dan Trachtenberg felt that she had an amazing ability to say so much with so little dialogue and could convey the weight of the narrative through her physicality. Arnold Schwarzenegger may have kicked ass as the original film’s leader, but Naru also overcomes sexism in her tribe while she tangles with the dangerous creature threatening her home. This adds another interesting layer to her story.

As alluded to, Bill Duke is far from the only person to praise the Roswell, New Mexico alum and the movie itself. Critics can't stop talking about Amber Midthuner. CinemaBlend’s review of Prey showered praise on the actress as well and made note of the character's compelling evolution throughout the movie. Other critics felt Midthunder did an excellent job with her stunt work and brought a keen level of authenticity to her character. While the Indigenous American actress may not be new to the industry, it looks like this film will really be putting her on the map.

The movie currently has a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% audience score. The social media reactions to the new Predator movie were incredibly positive as well. Many took to Twitter and called it the best in the series, with some even claiming that it surpassed the original. Many particularly seemed to enjoy the primal action sequences and compelling characters. And of course, plenty of people agreed that it was a strong showing for its leading lady.