Hulu's Prey Has Screened, And The Reactions To The New Predator Movie Are Live

For the past three decades, the Predator franchise has been one of the most popular science fiction series, and now Prey is going to take fans way back. The prequel, set for release to Hulu subscribers on August 5, tells a story that predates Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch. In fact we’re going back to 1719 to meet the highly skilled Comanche warrior Naru (played by Amber Midthunder). Prey, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, and audiences’ first reactions are here.

From the looks of the trailer, Naru seems to have the confidence and skill to protect her tribe from the Predator, and it was apparently Amber Midthunder’s abilities to do so much while saying so little that helped her secure the role. Let’s jump right in and see what people thought about Prey, starting with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. He tweeted this movie is a win for the series. While audiences might know Midthunder from the FX series Legion and the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, Prey secures her place as a star. In his words:

I loved #Prey. It was a badass #Predator movie, skillfully made by Dan Trachtenberg. This movie is going to make @AmberMidthunder a star. She’s a FORMIDABLE warrior, and the best Predator lead since @Schwarzenegger. This one’s a win. pic.twitter.com/7pYvOZxkwIJuly 22, 2022 See more

CinemaBlend’s Dirk Libbey agrees, calling Amber Midthunder a revelation. He even says this might be the best Predator movie overall, and we all know how rare it is for a sequel/prequel to outshine the first in its series:

I honestly think #Prey might be the best Predator movie. Not since the first movie, just best, period. It's got all the tense action, but it adds compelling characters, Amber Midthunder as Naru is a revelation, It's Predator broken down to its core elements and rebuilt better. pic.twitter.com/Hml1dhPuQlJuly 22, 2022 See more

He isn’t the only one making comparisons to the original. Critic Courtney Howard says Prey thrilled her just as much, if not more, than 1987’s Predator. Get ready for plenty of suspense and gore with this one!

.@DannyTRS’s #PreyMovie is terrific! A sharp survivalist monster movie mixed with genre IP (along the lines of THE REVENANT meets PREDATOR), blending familiar with new lore. Strong sense of character, mounting suspense & LOTS of gore. @AmberMidthunder is captivating & compelling. pic.twitter.com/0m6jCpCNTNJuly 22, 2022 See more

Kate Sánchez says she’s in love with the action, gore and effects of this movie, agreeing that this film stands on its own in the franchise:

#PreyMovie is phenomenal. It's the sequel the Predator franchise needed and manages to stand on its own. I've loved Amber Midthunder's work and it makes me so happy to see her thrive. So happy to finally get to talk #Prey pic.twitter.com/E0PEGkMcpFJuly 22, 2022 See more

This journalist says while the original movie is great, Prey easily surpasses it, calling it “perfect” and saying it’s one of the best action/horror films ever. Like many of the others who have already screened the movie, this viewer spotlights the violence and gore:

#PREY REVIEW: EPIC. Predator is back & better than ever, this surpasses the original film! VIOLENT AF. SO MUCH GORE. This isn’t just another predator movie, it’s one of the BEST action/horror films ever! A fitting end to Nat’s journey, while also setting up what’s next #PreyMovie pic.twitter.com/fEhR0h0XwlJuly 22, 2022 See more

Michael Lee calls this a primal David vs. Goliath story, pointing out how it breaks language barriers and is a huge step in the right direction regarding representation:

#Preymovie absolutely slays. By setting it 300 years ago and stripping away the alien hunter’s high tech hunting gadgetry, we get a primal David vs Goliath story. Amber Midthunder is fierce, and Datoka Beavers rocks in his debut! It’s just an awesome gritty B-movie pic.twitter.com/ZaNsIXYSDcJuly 22, 2022 See more

Diego Crespo thinks it’s kind of criminal that Prey isn’t getting a theatrical release, and many reactions pointed out how big of a win this is for Hulu. The film got a huge standing ovation at the showing this writer attended:

#PreyMovie kicks so much ass. A terrific, visceral crowd-pleaser with some kills that will make action-twitter lose their shit. Our showing was capped off by a much deserved standing ovation. It’s kind of criminal this isn’t getting theater play. Good movie dog too. pic.twitter.com/6t8BkSuMA5July 22, 2022 See more

Charles Murphy says he's a huge fan of the original Predator movie, and this one goes toe-to-toe. Like other critics, he says the indigenous representation is on a level rarely seen:

I was able to screen #PreyMovie last week and was absolutely blown away. I'm a huge fan of Arnold's original Predator film, which I rewatch at least once a year. Prey goes toe-to-toe with the film that started it all.July 22, 2022 See more

It's not often that a sequel or prequel gets so many viewers saying it's as good or better than the original. I'll be excited to read more when Prey reviews come out August 4.