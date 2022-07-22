Hulu's Prey Has Screened, And The Reactions To The New Predator Movie Are Live

By published

How does the prequel compare to the original and its sequels?

Amber Midthunder in Prey
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

For the past three decades, the Predator franchise has been one of the most popular science fiction series, and now Prey is going to take fans way back. The prequel, set for release to Hulu subscribers on August 5, tells a story that predates Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch. In fact we’re going back to 1719 to meet the highly skilled Comanche warrior Naru (played by Amber Midthunder). Prey, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, and audiences’ first reactions are here.

From the looks of the trailer, Naru seems to have the confidence and skill to protect her tribe from the Predator, and it was apparently Amber Midthunder’s abilities to do so much while saying so little that helped her secure the role. Let’s jump right in and see what people thought about Prey, starting with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. He tweeted this movie is a win for the series. While audiences might know Midthunder from the FX series Legion and the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, Prey secures her place as a star. In his words:

See more

CinemaBlend’s Dirk Libbey agrees, calling Amber Midthunder a revelation. He even says this might be the best Predator movie overall, and we all know how rare it is for a sequel/prequel to outshine the first in its series:

See more

He isn’t the only one making comparisons to the original. Critic Courtney Howard says Prey thrilled her just as much, if not more, than 1987’s Predator. Get ready for plenty of suspense and gore with this one!

See more

Kate Sánchez says she’s in love with the action, gore and effects of this movie, agreeing that this film stands on its own in the franchise:

See more

This journalist says while the original movie is great, Prey easily surpasses it, calling it “perfect” and saying it’s one of the best action/horror films ever. Like many of the others who have already screened the movie, this viewer spotlights the violence and gore:

See more

Michael Lee calls this a primal David vs. Goliath story, pointing out how it breaks language barriers and is a huge step in the right direction regarding representation:

See more

Diego Crespo thinks it’s kind of criminal that Prey isn’t getting a theatrical release, and many reactions pointed out how big of a win this is for Hulu. The film got a huge standing ovation at the showing this writer attended:

See more

Charles Murphy says he's a huge fan of the original Predator movie, and this one goes toe-to-toe. Like other critics, he says the indigenous representation is on a level rarely seen:

See more

It's not often that a sequel or prequel gets so many viewers saying it's as good or better than the original. I'll be excited to read more when Prey reviews come out August 4. 

It’s been a few years since the franchise’s last offering — 2018’s The Predator — so if you need a refresher before Prey’s release to streaming on Friday, August 5, check out our Predator guide for newbies. As this movie is being released exclusively to Hulu, check out some of the other best movies on Hulu as we await its release, and start planning your next trip to the theater with our 2022 Movie Release Schedule.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.