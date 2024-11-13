The Outer Banks Cast Said Their Final Goodbyes To A Beloved Character In A Heartwarming Video, And Fans Are Not Doing Okay

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Outer Banks Season 4, Volume 2!

Deaths on Outer Banks for the main characters don’t always stick. John B. has escaped death more times than one person should be allowed. Sarah flatlined after being shot and was miraculously brought back to life. And don’t even get me started on Ward Cameron, who faked his own death in the early seasons of the hit Netflix teen drama before meeting his demise at the end of OBX Season 3. Given the show’s history, it makes sense that fans immediately started sharing theories about how Season 5 could resurrect JJ after he was killed at the end of Season 4, Volume 2. However, unfortunately, all those clever theories seem to be dead, too.

After the official Outer Banks social media account shared a video of the cast saying their goodbyes to the actor/character while Rudy Pankow (who plays JJ) reflected on what the characters have meant to him over the years, the fans couldn't stop the emotions from flowing in the comments.

If you haven’t seen it yet, grab some tissues before pressing play:

“i will always carry a piece of you for the rest of my life” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WGEMruKrtdNovember 12, 2024

While the video is a nice send-off for Pankow, who is presumably not returning for the confirmed fifth and final season of the show, it’s a total gut punch to fans who were holding out hope that the creators were going to find a way to bring JJ back to life.

I think @bellsinfinite sums up what all of us OBX fans are thinking by tweeting:

This is the final nail in the coffin actually … jj maybank really isn’t coming back

Not everyone’s responses to the video were as diplomatic as that. Some loyal fans of the series decided to turn their grief into anger, tweeting things like:

this is going to go down as one of the worst decisions a show has ever made im crying - @DayaxxDaya

i will never forgive this show for making me care about this character only to make me lose him i wish i could go back and time and punch myself in the face to stop myself from watching it - @girlssyourage

BRING HIM BACK IDC HOW JUST BRING HIM BACK ASAP OR CANCELL S5 - @bellyjeremiahh

Fans over on Instagram were a little nicer. Instead of shouting at the show for the questionable plot twist, they voiced their grief more softly. While they blamed the series for all the tears they’ve cried, they also praised Pankow and his portrayal of JJ:

Rudy thank you for such an amazing character. jj changed my life for the better. He lit up my world when it was the darkest and has helped me through incredibly difficult times. For that Rudy I will forever be greatful ❤️🫶 - @nqva_galaxy

i'm not crying, you are 😭😭😭 - @clinesobx

jj was truly one of my absolute favorite comfort characters. i still cannot believe that hes gone and never coming back. he will live on forever:( 🤍🤍 - @maddiecole_04

In a world where so many shows have always kept the main characters safe from harm, losing JJ and, by extension, Pankow has come as quite a shock to fans. It’s not only a loss for fans, but for the show at large, given JJ was one side of a fan-favorite couple and the heart and soul of the Pogues.

His absence is going to be felt strongly in the fifth and final season. However, I, for one, am excited to see what his death will do to the rest of the Pogues, who have some big decisions to make before the credits roll for the final time.

For now, fans wanting to revisit the magic of Outer Banks and hilarious quotes from JJ can stream all four seasons with a Netflix subscription — just maybe, don’t watch Season 4, Episode 10 if you don’t feel like crying again.