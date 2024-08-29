Our First Look At Outer Banks Season 4 Has Me Very Concerned About A Fan-Favorite Couple
Is there trouble in paradise?
At the end of Outer Banks’ third season, JJ and Kiara finally admitted their feelings for each other and kissed. The two officially acknowledged their love for each other, and after seasons of shipping them, the fans got what they wanted. However, we just got our first looks at Season 4 of OBX, and I have to admit that I’m a bit concerned about the couple’s relationship, especially when you compare it to the other couples in the series.
In a big announcement that included a teaser trailer and OBX Season 4’s premiere dates on Netflix’s 2024 release schedule (which are October 10 for Part 1 and November 7 for Part 2), they also dropped some telling images. To me, the most interesting photo of the set was of JJ and Kiara lying in a bed looking up at the ceiling. In it, Madison Bailey’s character specifically looks concerned, and that has me asking questions, take a look:
So, is there trouble in paradise? It seems like there might be, especially when you see some of the other photos that came out.
Clearly, it looks like John B. and Sarah are doing well together, as you can see below:
Plus, it appears Pope and Cleo are in a good place, as their image featured them holding hands.
The stark juxtaposition in tone of JJ and Kiara’s photo is what has me scratching my head. While I’m certain all these pairs will go through peaks and valleys this season, I find it troubling, that this image seems to allude to the idea that Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow's characters might be having problems.
While we wait for Season 4, stream Seasons 1 through 3 of OBX with a Netflix subscription.
Obviously, her look could mean a bunch of different things. Maybe, they’re talking about this season’s quest, and she’s stressed about it. Maybe, JJ and Kiara are doing just fine, and they’re simply having a serious discussion. Or maybe, their future as a couple might be in danger.
Considering the other happy images this was paired with, I’m inclined to think that the last option is the most likely theory.
Both Kiara and JJ can be loose cannons, so I’m positive that their relationship will feature some wild turns. However, I didn’t expect to think about that so early.
While I’m concerned, however, the photo also has me even more excited for Season 4. So far, we know this new installment of OBX will feature the Pogues all grown-up after the big time-jump at the end of Season 3. We also are aware of the fact that they’ve been hired to go on a treasure hunt for their next adventure. Plus, based on videos from the cast about wrapping their senior season, it looks like OBX might lean into the cast’s comedic capabilities, which I’m thrilled about. So, now we can add the notion that romance will play a big part in the new episodes to the list too.
Overall, while this image of JJ and Kiara has me concerned, especially looking at their photo in comparison to the ones of the other couples, it’s also exciting. Part of the fun of Outer Banks is the soapy romantic drama that comes with it, and I personally can’t wait to see it play out when Season 4 premieres on the 2024 TV schedule in October.
