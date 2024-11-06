I’m Excited Outer Banks Was Renewed For A Fifth And Final Season, But I’m Worried About What That Means For The Season 4 Finale

Outer Banks returns to the 2024 TV Schedule for Part 2 of Season 4 on November 7th, and thankfully, this won't be our last treasure hunt with the Pogues. While fans like myself were initially worried that this season would be the last after Chase Stokes shared a sappy caption and some BTS photos back in May, we don’t have to worry about saying goodbye to the gang just yet. However, as excited as I am that the hit Netflix teen drama series will be returning for a fifth and final season, I can’t help but worry about what the renewal means for the upcoming Season 4 finale.

The OBX Instagram broke the news about the renewal yesterday with a typed note from the show’s creators. This was followed shortly after by another sappy Stokes’ Instagram post, where he reflected on the life-changing experience and how excited he is to get to be John B. one last time. He ended the caption with a heartwarming message:

It’s always gonna be Pogues 4 Life. -JBR

Naturally, fans of the series flooded the comments to celebrate the early renewal. While I admit I was also excited about the news, when the high wore off, panic started to creep in.

After all, a new season of Outer Banks probably means that the Pogues are going to face even more obstacles in the final episodes of Season 4. And you know what that means: we'll almost definitely end on a massive cliffhanger that's reminiscent of the time the crew got stranded on an island.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m excited that we’re going to go on more Pogue adventures. However, I was really hoping that Season 4, Part 2 would wrap this current arc up and give OBX fans what they’ve wanted for years: the Pogues getting to keep a treasure longer than a couple of months. Unfortunately, that’s probably not going to be the case anymore, given OBX’s history of extending the treasure hunt into multiple season-long arcs. But, I guess it's just not time for the Pogues to get out of the hunt yet.

The renewal news also makes me worried about the fate of some fan-favorite relationships, like JJ and Kiara's, that are already in rocky waters. After all, a new season means more conflict, and what better way to rile the character dynamics up than to break up key relationships?

Not to mention, the Pogues' fate generally feels more up in the air than ever before, given where they were left at the end of Season 4, Part 1. They can’t all get happy endings at the end of the season with a new one on the horizon, and that gives me major anxiety. I’m not saying that the OBX writers are going to kill one of them off, but I’m also not excluding that as an option either. At least we know it probably won’t be John B. since he’s used to getting himself out of life-and-death situations, and Stokes' Instagram post makes it sound like he’s for sure coming back for the final season.

It’s unclear when Season 5 of Outer Banks will join Netflix’s upcoming releases, but hopefully, fans won’t have to wait too long. For now, they can stream the first three complete seasons and Part 1 of Season 4 with a Netflix subscription. And don’t forget to check out the final five episodes when they release on November 7th.