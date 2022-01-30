Outer Banks Season 3: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix TV Show

One of Netflix’s biggest shows in the last couple of years has been Outer Banks. From its premiere back in 2020 when it dominated the Netflix charts , to the second season premiere in 2021, the show has continued to prove how loved it is by its fans.

But, after a successful Season 2 , which left plenty of questions, one can only wonder what Season 3 of the popular series might bring - or if it's even coming at all. Stay tuned, as we know some quick things about Outer Banks Season 3 that you might want to know.

Fear not, fans of Outer Banks, as it has been announced that Season 3 of the popular show has been given the go-ahead and is in the works! Originally announced by Netflix on Twitter , the streaming platform took to social media to announce that Season 3 was coming, with a fun video of the cast celebrating its renewal.

However, don’t get your hopes up too soon, because even if Season 3 is official, there haven’t been any announcements as of January 2021 that say filming is happening or when the premiere date will be. Our best case scenario would be if it popped up as part of the 2022 Netflix TV series , and maybe with the previous two seasons releasing in 2020 and 2021, that will be the case.

But, since nothing is set in stone yet, better to just sit tight and be patient for that official announcement.

Most Of The Main Cast Is Expected To Return

As was expected, it’s been announced that most of the Outer Banks cast will be returning. Deadline has confirmed that Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Stakey, and Charles Esten are going to be back for Season 3.

While we’re not sure about the rest of the cast members, we can at least confirm that many of the main characters that we all know and love will be back for another round.

Carlacia Grant Has Been Promoted To Series Regular

Another great piece of news that came from the Deadline article was that Carlacia Grant, known for her character, Cleo, in Outer Banks, has been promoted to series regular, up from her past role as a recurring character.

Grant spoke about her character in an interview with Hello Giggles in September 2021, and how she’s so excited for what Cleo has to offer and loves that the fans have loved her just as much as she has:

I never thought people were going to like Cleo the way they do. She's such a badass character and doesn't give a heck about what anyone thinks. I didn't know if it was going to be too much, so I've been overwhelmed by the love. I'm really proud of that character; I love that she represents the West Indies and that she doesn't care and people love her for that.

I, for one, can’t wait to see where Outer Banks takes Cleo, and I’m super excited to see what else her story holds.

Josh And Jonas Pate, And Shannon Burke, Will Return As Outer Banks Showrunners For Season 3

Per the Deadline article, we know that Josh and Jonas Pate, as well as Shannon Burke, are again going to act as the showrunners for Outer Banks Season 3.

The Plot Of Outer Banks Season 3 Is Currently Unknown

Since the renewal for Season 3 is fairly recent, there are still a lot of questions about what might happen. But, after the Season 2 finale, one can only imagine what might be coming.

In the last episode for Season 2 of Outer Banks, huge things ended up going down. The Pogues lost their new gold cross to Sarah’s family during a huge life and death situation on a cargo ship, but when the gang ended up jumping off the ship to try and save their lives, they wound up on a deserted island.

Not only that, but we also see Carla on her way to meet John B’s father. That’s right, the man that we all presumed to be dead, who is still alive. And, with this key piece of information, one can only wonder where it might lead in Season 3.

Another big part of Season 3, hopefully, might be the expansion of characters and their own stories. In August of 2021, Madelyn Cline spoke with Elle about her hopes for Season 3, and that her character, Sarah, would grow more and find her true happiness.

I want her to be happy. I want to see her come into her own. For me, for Sarah’s arc, that would be the most ideal thing to happen. I want to see her and John B have to kind of hash out what just happened. I want to see her personal relationships with her chosen family develop.

With that finale, I hope we get to see that too. Madelyn Cline has been making moves in Hollywood recently - specifically with her being added to the Knives Out 2 cast - so I’m so eager to see her return as Sarah, as well as the rest of the cast for another great season of this show.

Season 3 Is Ready To Answer “Many Questions,” According To Jonathan Daviss

With all the questions I’m sure we all have about the ending of Season 2 of Outer Banks, Jonathan Daviss gave us the best response we can ask for right now - that we’re going to get answers to them.

In an interview with his co-stars on Entertainment Tonight , Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope in Outer Banks, confirmed that Season 3 should deliver a lot of answers for the questions we have.

There's so many questions that Season 3 is ready to answer that I'm just so excited for...All of a sudden you're asking yourself way too many questions. You're going back and looking at the season...It's questions on questions on questions.

Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara in the show, agreed with his sentiment about how she felt reading the script for the first time, saying that she needed to know everything.

Now, with Season 3 confirmed, that interview just might come true, and we might be getting the answers to a lot of questions soon.

Watch The First Two Seasons Of Outer Banks on Netflix

If for some reason you haven’t seen Outer Banks - or just want to rewatch the first two seasons like me - be sure to check out the show on Netflix.