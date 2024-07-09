After Diddy Shared Vacation Photos And Video Amid Legal Issues, Cassie’s Lawyer And More Responded

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has been wrapped up in an array of legal issues involving allegations of assault, sex trafficking and more for several months now. The first high-profile lawsuit to come Combs’ way amid this period of time was filed by his former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura. Since then, a number of others have made claims against Diddy as well. Despite the bevy of suits he’s facing, Diddy has seemingly been continuing to go on vacation and travel as he desires. And, after the mogul posted some vacay photos and video, Ventura’s lawyer and more issued responses.

At the end of June, Diddy shared photos and video of himself white-water rafting. The since-cleared posts, which were captured by TMZ , show him navigating the rushing waters alongside a group of friends. In addition to posting about the rafting, the “Satisfy You” performer later shared a clip of himself getting aboard a private plane. Now, some of the people who are suing the businessman seem to take issue with him proceeding with his travels. Cassie’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, provided a brief response, in which he directly referred to the rafting trip:

I don't think white water rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead.

Adria English, a former porn star who filed suit against P. Diddy earlier in July, also issued a response by way of her attorney. Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, while speaking on her client’s behalf, weighed in on how the Grammy winner’s recent excursions allegedly make English feel:

After seeing Defendant Combs white water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails.

Cassie Ventura filed suit against Sean Combs in November 2023, accusing him of subjecting her to violence, sex-trafficking and more. The suit was ultimately settled less than 24 hours after it was filed. This past May, 2016 video footage from a hotel seemed to show Combs assaulting Cassie, leading Slim Thug and others to denounce the Sean John Founder’s reported actions. Others have also attested to allegations that the relationship included abuse, with one of Combs’ former bodyguards saying that he broke up fights between the two entertainers.

When it comes to Adria English, she sued Diddy on July 3 and claimed that in the early 2000s, the “Tell Me” performer hired her to have sex with guests at some of his parties. English claimed that Diddy threatened to blackball her and her boyfriend (who was a model) at the time, if she refused to do what he asked. The rapper’s lawyer, Jonathan Davis, subsequently released a statement to TMZ and denied the allegations. Davis declared that despite the pile-up of lawsuits, they “won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone.”

Sean Combs spoke out in the aftermath of the hotel video going viral, issuing an apology for what transpired. The hip hop artist said that at the time he was “fucked up” and had “hit rock bottom” but that he would “make no excuses” for the “inexcusable” video. Meredith Firetog –

Cassie’s other lawyer – responded to the apology with a sternly worded-statement. In her estimation, Combs made his address “more about himself than the many people he has hurt.” For his part, Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, reacted to the original hotel footage, saying in a social media post that “men who hit women aren’t men” and that “men who enable it and protect those people aren't men.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors