After Myriad Allegations, Diddy Is Facing A Lawsuit From Former Band Member Who Says He Made Her Rehearse For 48 Hours Straight And More Alleged Abuse

Diddy has had a long and prolific career as a recording artist, although lately he's mostly been making headlines related to legal issues. Diddy is facing a number of subpoenas, while rumors swirled that he had secretly gotten married. And after myriad allegations of misconduct, Diddy is facing a lawsuit from a former band member who says he made her rehearse for 48 hours straight. Let's break it all down.

This latest update comes to us from TMZ, with Making the Band and Danity Kane member Dawn Richard filing a suit against the "Victory" singer. She claims that back in 2005, she saw Diddy's ex Kim Porter crying and featuring wounds from a physical confrontation with him. She also says she saw Diddy physically abuse his ex Cassie (aka the subject of the hotel security tapes), allegedly choking her and throwing her against a wall.

Aside from what Richard says she witnessed, which could impact other legal cases against Diddy, she former Danity Kane member also forced her to rehearse for 48 hours straight without sleep. She claims this behavior resulted in losing weight and becoming dehydrated.

Regarding her own experience with Diddy, Dawn Richard also claims that he greeted her in his home in nothing but underwear, and on another occasion he touched her breasts in a recording studio. Another alarming incident from the report includes a claim that she was locked in a tinted window van for hours by her former mentor and collaborator.

It remains to be seen how Richard's lawsuit against Diddy will ultimately play out within the legal system, but for his part he hasn't issued a response in the press just yet. Those following his recent legal issues are no doubt curious to see how this new suit will impact other controversies that are playing out, including a video of Diddy seemingly assaulting his ex. While the "I Need a Girl" rapper has apologized for that video, more allegations have continued to come out about Diddy. And it certainly seems like the stakes are high for his ongoing legal situation.

While the legal situation surrounding him might be getting more and more serious (and high publicized) Diddy recently posted photos of his vacation. So it would seem that the mounting allegations aren't affecting him too much, as he's still able to find some peace. Although it should be interesting to see if Dawn Richard's new suit ends up inspiring a response from Diddy's legal team.

Only time will tell how things shake out in court, but the fact that one of the members of Danity Kane has filed their own lawsuit is sure to turn heads and keep the public's attention. We'll just have to wait and see how long this process goes on for.