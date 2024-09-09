Diddy Is Giving Up His Home Near Kylie Jenner After Raid, And He’s Hoping To Make A Cool $21 Million More Than He Paid For It
Turning a profit?
It’s been nearly six months since federal agents raided two homes owned by record producer Sean “Diddy” Combs in connection with an investigation into sex trafficking and other crimes. Now, the man who has gone by many names over the years is allegedly selling one of those houses, and it looks like he’s trying to make quite a profit. P. Diddy’s Beverly Hills estate — which apparently counts Kylie Jenner as one its neighbors — is listed at $61 million, over $20 million more than he paid for it.
Diddy has not been charged with anything in the months since his Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided in March, and sources for Page Six allege that the music mogul had already planned to sell the home prior to his legal issues. The insider said:
The Beverly Hills mansion — which, along with the youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family, boasts neighbors including Alexandra Von Furstenberg, Evan Spiegel and the Playboy Mansion — was reportedly not Sean Combs’ primary residence. However, two of his sons were there at the time of the raids, and they reported having lasers pointed at them as they exited the home.
Diddy has owned the Holmby Hills home for 10 years, the trade reports, paying $40 million for the 17,000-square-foot mansion seated on “Billionaire’s Row.” Any buyer with $61 million to spend would reportedly be getting an 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom home that includes a recording studio (naturally), gym, wine cellar and theater that seats 35. The 1.3-acre property also includes a 3,000-square-foot guest house, swimming pool with a waterfall and underwater tunnel, a basketball half-court, outdoor kitchen and more.
The rapper has apparently been spending his time outside of California this year as legal issues began to pile up. In November 2023, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him alleging sex trafficking, physical assault and more. While that suit was quickly settled, hotel surveillance footage from 2016 surfaced in May that showed P. Diddy assaulting Ventura. He issued an apology, though Ventura’s lawyer wrote his statement off as “disingenuous.”
Several others came forward after Cassie’s settlement in November, including Joi Dickerson-Neal suing him for alleged sexual assault and Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who filed a suit for “serious illegal activity.” More recently, model Crystal McKinney sued Puffy in May 2024, alleging that he sexually assaulted her and then blackballed her from the industry, and Adria English, a former porn star, also filed suit against him in July. The record producer has denied the allegations against him.
Still, the investigation continues, as Diddy and others with ties to him were named in a subpoena in August that sought information and records connected to a hotel in Florida. Agents reportedly sought check-in and check-out information, billing info, room numbers, phone numbers, addresses, forms of payment, surveillance footage, guests’ computer IP addresses and vehicle details, among other things.
We’ll have to see if all the news surrounding P. Diddy this year affects the sale of his Beverly Hills home or his ability to turn a profit on the property.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.