Why Diddy Was Just Named In A Subpoena Amid Wave Of Legal Issues

Months after being hit with multiple lawsuits and having his homes raided , Sean “P. Diddy” Combs remains embroiled in legal issues. Federal agents have been investigating the music and fashion mogul for his alleged involvement in a reported sex trafficking and narcotics ring. As of this writing, no criminal charges have formally been filed against Combs. The feds’ probe of the 54-year-old millionaire continues and, amid that, Diddy (as well as one of his ex-girlfriends) has been named in a recently obtained subpoena. And this new development is apparently connected to a hotel in Florida.

The subpoena was obtained by federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York and issued several weeks ago. Among those named in it are Sean Combs and his former partner, Daphne Joy. It’s stipulated within legal documents obtained by TMZ that the feds are requesting various articles of information related to Combs, Joy and other individuals with ties to the Sean John founder. The details they’re looking to receive are records that span from January 1, 2008 to the present.

Federal agents are specifically asking that the hotel release check-in and check-out info, billing information, room numbers and guest preferences. That final category even encompasses how guests utilized room service. Additionally, the feds want phone numbers as well as mailing and email addresses. Details on exact forms of payment are desired as well. On top of all that, agents want hotel surveillance footage as well as computer IP addresses and logins for guests. Hotel customer identifications and vehicle details are listed as well.

A few of the details listed line up with the information that federal agents were looking for when P. Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided earlier this year. The feds were reportedly searching for documents as well as personal devices like the rapper’s computers and phones. Officials were photographed walking out of the premises with bags and boxes of items. While Diddy himself was not present at either of his abodes at the time, two of his adult kids – King and Justin – were, and they reportedly had lasers pointed at them .

Sean Combs’ legal issues began in earnest in November 2023 after former girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him for allegedly subjecting her to sex-trafficking, violence and more during their relationship. The “Can't Nobody Hold Me Down” denied the claims, though the suit was settled less than 48 hours after it was filed. In May 2024, 2016 surveillance footage from a hotel (not the one in Miami) surfaced and showed Combs assaulting Ventura. Combs later issued an apology, though he was chastised by Ventura’s lawyer and denounced by Slim Thug and other notable stars.

Following that first lawsuit, others filed suit against Puff Daddy . Joi Dickerson-Neal filed suit in 2023, alleging that Puffy drugged and sexually assaulted her while she was a college student in 1991. Former producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones also notably sued Puff and accused him and his collaborators of engaging in “serious illegal activity.” Jones also claimed that Diddy also sexually harassed him and forced him to obtain sex workers for him. And, in May 2024, model Crystal McKinney claimed that P. Diddy sexually assaulted her in 2003 in New York and subsequently blackballed her from the industry.

When it comes to the hotel at the center of this latest subpoena, the business has yet to comment on the feds’ inquiry for information. Neither Sean Combs (who will be at the center of a documentary from 50 Cent ) nor his legal team have yet to speak out on the matter as well. It remains to be seen how this leg of the investigation into Combs’ personal and professional dealings might pan out.