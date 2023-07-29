Pain Hustlers: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know About The Netflix Movie

As those with a Netflix subscription surely know, the streaming platform is no stranger to creating movies that have some of the biggest stars of the last few decades. I could think of plenty of examples off the top of my head, such as Red Notice with stars such as Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, or maybe The Adam Project, which starred Ryan Reynolds . And now, they’re creating another major movie, called Pain Hustlers, with two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Chris Evans and Emily Blunt.

But what is this new movie going to be about? Who is going to star in it? And what do we know about the plot? If you’re at all interested about Pain Hustlers and what might be happening with it, here is what we know.

Get excited, because Pain Hustlers has a release date of October 27th, 2023, according to Netflix Tudum, which honestly is not that far away from when we’re writing this in July 2023.

Netflix has had such a major year with its releases on its 2023 movie schedule , from coming out with new horror movies like Bird Box Barcelona to its impressive line-up of other films. Pain Hustlers is only going to add onto that now as part of the 2023 movie release schedule.

There's already another big film coming out in October with a pretty big cast called Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown, but with Pain Hustlers coming out not that long after, it looks like October is going to be the month to look forward to with Netflix.

Emily Blunt And Chris Evans Star In The Film

As mentioned above, it’s confirmed that both Emily Blunt and Chris Evans are going to star in Pain Hustlers. It was confirmed in May 2022 by Deadline that Emily Blunt was chosen as the lead for the Netflix film. Not that long after, in July 2022, it was confirmed that Chris Evans was set to co-star, according to Deadline .

To be honest, I am all here for this casting, and both of these actors have been super busy within the world of Hollywood these last few years.

Blunt has been on a roll. While I’ve always loved her in many of the other roles she has done, such as The Devil Wears Prada alongside Meryl Streep , or even The Edge of Tomorrow, she’s also appeared in many recent movies as well, such as 2021’s The Jungle Cruise, and in 2023’s Christopher Nolan-directed film, Oppenheimer.

Evans has also been expanding his career even more. While he gained further recognition for his portrayal of Captain America that he held for nearly ten years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s since appeared in many other movies such as The Gray Man on Netflix and the first Knives Out. Evans is even set to appear in a new Christmas movie alongside Dwayne Johnson.

But to be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Evans and Blunt in the same movie, and I genuinely can’t wait to see them star in a film such as this.

Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman And More Will Also Star

Besides Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, there are plenty of other stars who had signed onto Pain Hustlers. Announced in August 2022 by The Hollywood Reporter , it was confirmed that Andy Garcia, Catherine O’ Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James and Chloe Coleman had all signed onto the Netflix film.

This is major news for Pain Hustlers, as it only continued to build out its impressive ensemble cast. If you’re wondering where you might have seen some of these actors, there are plenty of recent movies and TV shows that they have appeared in.

For example, Andy Garcia recently starred in the 2022 remake of Father of the Bride, as well as Book Club: The Next Chapter. Catherine O’Hara reached a whole new generation of fans with her starring role in the Schitt’s Creek cast , which won her a Primetime Emmy award. Brian d’Arcy James portrayed Police Sergeant Krupke in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Chole Coleman was just recently in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The list just keeps going on and on, and to be honest, the idea of having all of them in one movie really gets me even more excited than I already was before.

The Film Follows A Woman Joining A Failing Pharmaceutical Company That Turns Dangerous

If you were wondering exactly what Pain Hustlers is all about, Netflix has given us a decent description of what it’s going to be like. According to that Tudum article from before, the movie will follow a young woman who is desperate for a job, after she loses her previous one, so she can provide for her child.

With this in mind, she joins a failing pharmaceutical start-up – but soon, she discovers that there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes than she originally thought, including a racketeering scheme that she finds herself a part of.

While this, in and of itself, is a bit of an interesting plot, it was also described in the Deadline article regarding Blunt’s casting that the film is “tonally similar” to that of movies like The Wolf of Wall Street or The Big Short, where money seems to be the central theme. And to be honest, most of those films are incredibly entertaining to watch, so I’m down.

David Yates Directed The Film

For those who don’t know, David Yates is the director of Pain Hustlers, according to Deadline . And honestly, this makes me excited, because it’s the first time in a while we’ve really seen Yates step away from the world of Harry Potter.

If you’re at all confused by that, I’m talking about the fact that Yates has pretty much been taken over by the Wizarding World during the last decade and a half. He personally directed the last four Harry Potter films, and then went on to direct all three of the Fantastic Beasts films.

Besides The Legend of Tarzan and The Tichborne Claimant, this will only be one of a few feature films that he has directed that had nothing to do with the world of the boy who lived. And for a fan like me, that brings my excitement levels up to new heights and makes me eager to see what this man has planned next.

Pain Hustlers is not that far from its release date, and I am counting down the days until it premieres on Netflix. Now all I need to do is have patience – which I’ve never really been known for. Is it October yet?