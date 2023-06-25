Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project Just Hit A Major Netflix Milestone, See How The Star Celebrated

Ryan Reynolds has just been putting out hit after hit. At the end of 2022, his and Will Ferrell's Spirited was a crowd pleaser for Apple TV+, leading Reynolds to send some Nickelback-inspired thanks to the fans. Red Notice was a massive success at Netflix in 2021, becoming the most streamed film on the platform ever. Now, it seems like the Deadpool actor has achieved yet another streaming milestone on the same streamer, thanks to his sci-fi dramedy, The Adam Project. And with that, he took some time to celebrate the film's continued success.

In a recent Instagram story post, Ryan Reynolds shouted out The Adam Project, which just became the third most popular movie on Netflix ever. This is a major achievement for the 46-year-old actor, especially when you also consider the success of the aforementioned Red Notice. He's starting to become a sure-fire success for streamers, it seems, and is further cementing himself as a major movie star in the process. The Proposal star shouted out some of his collaborators on the sci-fi film while celebrating this major achievement. You can see his story post below:

(Image credit: Ryan Reynolds' Instagram)

The Adam Project is directed by Shawn Levy and stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Walker Scobell alongside Ryan Reynolds. It tells the story of a fighter pilot named Adam Reed, who time travels to meet his 12-year-old self. The two counterparts team up for a mission to save the future from a mistake that Reed made. It's a super high-concept story and is a lot of fun. Clearly it has a lot of star and staying power, since it's become such a success for the streaming service. Reynolds also seems to be very proud of the movie, as he has celebrated it before on social media, most notably on its one-year anniversary.

His collaborations with Shawn Levy have seemed like recipes for success as of late. Not only was their Amblin film a hit, but they also worked together on the hit 2021 film Free Guy as well. While there are few original movies that achieve box office success anymore, the video game action comedy did very well, achieving financial milestones of its own. The two are getting together again very soon, as Levy is set to helm the much-anticipated Deadpool 3, which will be the character’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe venture. They're also both attached to a Paramount film titled Boy Band.

Thankfully for Netflix, the Golden Globe nominee still has plans to work with the company, which could possibly help ensure further success for both parties. Following the success of Red Notice, a sequel for the spy thriller has been greenlit, with Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds all expected to return. He is also set to star in Dragon's Lair: The Movie, which is currently in production with stream as well. So here's to more big accomplishments for Reynolds!

If you haven't already, catch him in The Adam Project, which is streaming now with a Netflix subscription. For more information on other big projects heading to the streamer later this year, make sure to consult our schedule of 2023 new movie releases.