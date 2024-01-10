Paramount+'s School Spirits Is Now Streaming On Netflix, Here's Why You Should Be Watching It

Released on Paramount+ back in March 2023, School Spirits is getting a second chance in the spotlight now that it’s also streaming on Netflix. That might be confusing for some given the series is a Paramount+ original, but the joint streaming rights come as part of Netflix’s new licensing deal. I, for one, am grateful for the move since I never would have heard of or watched the show if it didn’t appear on my homepage -- and you should watch it as well.

For those who haven’t watched one of the best Paramount+ original TV shows, School Spirits is a supernatural teen drama that centers on Maddie, a teenage girl who finds herself stuck in the afterlife after mysteriously dying. Thankfully, she’s not alone, as she meets several other former high school students who all seem to be stuck in purgatory with her. Unable to remember how she died, the protagonist sets out to uncover the truth and winds up discovering that her best friend who is still alive can still see and talk to her.

With only eight episodes, the series is a fast and enjoyable binge. The best part is that the production has already been renewed for a second season. So fans won’t have to worry about falling in love with the characters, only to have their stories go unfinished. If that doesn’t have you convinced to take a chance on this teen drama I didn’t know I needed, maybe these reasons will:

School Spirits Has An Eccentric Group Of Characters

Shows with too many characters can sometimes suffer if the personalities of the key players are too similar. Thankfully, School Spirits doesn’t have to worry about that, because the ensemble the writers have created features unique characters, from start to finish.

Take, for instance, Maddie (Peyton List). She’s your typical (and cynical) Gen-Z high school student -- except for the fact that she finds herself stuck in the afterlife with no recollection of how she died. Adding to the mystery are fellow ghosts characters like Wally (Milo Manheim), a jock from the '80s who died during a homecoming football game and Charley (Nick Pugliese), gay student from the '90s who died due to a peanut allergy.

In addition to the ghosts that haunt the halls, some students are still alive like Simon (Krisitan Flores), who might as well be the show’s dual protagonist alongside Maddie. Grieving the death of his best friend, he has the privilege of being able to connect with her in certain locations around the high school. Together, they team up to solve the mystery of her death in order to give them both the closure they deserve.

As far as teen supernatural dramas go, School Spirits really strives to turn stereotypes on their head. All the characters end up being complex and possess interesting backstories that help push Maddie's own journey forward.

The Mystery Keeps You On Your Toes

Like most awesome "Whodunnit" shows, each episode of School Spirits has Maddie and Simon following a new lead regarding possible murder suspects. The best part is that they all could be legit victims, so you can’t really cross anyone off the suspect list — even when it looks like they might be in the clear.

I definitely had my suspicions early on and am happy to report that I was right, but it was still incredibly fun following along with the mystery over the eight episodes. There were more times than I can count that I was on the edge of my seat, questioning my own theories. That’s how I know this show is a great teen mystery. Perhaps, one of the best (streamable) teen dramas in recent years.

The Rules Of The World Are Unique and Interesting

When it comes to creating a world that bridges reality with the afterlife, rules have to be established, and School Spirits really thrives in that area. Not only do the producers create an interesting world and set of laws the characters must adhere to, but they actually stick to those principles unlike so many teen dramas. (I’m looking at you Pretty Little Liars).

I don’t want to give too much away, but the series does a great job of establishing why Simon can see Maddie sometimes and not at other times. It’s perfectly plausible and adds another level of conflict to the show, as they both have to be in said locations at the same time to be able to communicate.

So do I have you convinced of this series' greatness yet? Hopefully, I do.

The first season of School Spirits is available to Paramount+ subscribers as well as Netflix subscription holders. While there’s no word on whether or not Season 2 has started production, keep an eye out on our 2024 TV schedule in case it lands a date on that lineup.