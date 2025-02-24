New On Netflix, Hulu, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (February 24 - March 2)

This week sees February come to an end and March get underway. That means it’s once again time for the monthly content shakeup as what’s coming soon to Netflix or upcoming on Hulu is quite the extensive list. Many movies and series enter and leave those platforms as well as the rest of the best streaming services. Keeping track of it all is practically a full-time job.

Luckily, CinemaBlend is here, and keeping track of it all is our job. This week, we have a brand new comedy series on Netflix, and a continuing comedy series upcoming on Disney+. But this week is all about movies, with some high-profile additions of theatrical films you shouldn’t miss, as well as the biggest night of the year for the entire film industry.

(Image credit: Max)

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy - February 25 (Peacock)

The death of Matthew Perry was a shock to both his friends and his fans alike. A new documentary takes a serious look at the circumstances surrounding the actor’s apparent accidental death.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - February 26 (Netflix)

I will never stop complaining about how underappreciated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was. The film was an incredible action comedy that celebrated the best of D&D without requiring viewers to know anything about D&D. Perhaps with the movie becoming available with a Netflix subscription more people will see it and then we can get to work on that sequel the world deserves.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Running Point - February 27 (Netflix)

Kate Hudson takes her first leading role in a TV series in Running Point. The comedy sees Hudson as an underachieving daughter who finds herself taking over as President of her family's professional basketball team.

(Image credit: Disney)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place - February 28 (Disney+)

Wizards of Waverly Place was one of the more popular Disney Channel original series during the golden age of the channel’s original content. Old fans and new fans alike will get the next 12 episodes of the sequel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, executive-produced by Selena Gomez.

(Image credit: Oscars.org)

97th Oscars - March 2 (Hulu)

The Academy Awards are the biggest night of the year for Hollywood, but actually celebrating movies has been difficult for the last few years if you don’t have traditional TV options. For the first time, the Oscars will be streamed live, as long as you have a Hulu subscription.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jurassic World: Dominion (Extended Version) - March 2 (Peacock)

Jurassic World: Rebirth is likely to be one of the biggest movies on the 2025 movie schedule, so now is as good a time as any to catch up on the franchise. Jurassic World: Dominion hasn’t been available on Universal’s own platform for a while but this week your Peacock subscription will give you access to both the theatrical and the extended edition of the film.

Next week will be one of the biggest weeks streaming has seen in a while, with the release of Daredevil: Born Again. If you don’t have a Disney+ subscription now, it might be worth getting it ready.