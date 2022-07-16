People Loved Ana De Armas' Gladiator Dress At The Gray Man Premiere, But Umm... Can We Talk About Ryan Gosling's Seafoam Green Pants?

A few of Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out at The Gray Man premiere this week and brought their A+ fashion game. Ana de Armas particularly understood the assignment, as the Knives Out actress stepped out in a grey-toned metallic gown that looked gladiator inspired. But come on… not enough people are talking about Ryan Gosling’s look at the Los Angeles event.

Don’t get me wrong, Ana de Armas’ viral dress deserves all the hype it’s being given. It’s unique, fun and she totally slayed the carpet in that look. But we have to talk about Gosling’s own fashion statement. Forget The Gray Man, because the La La Land actor went for a playful shade of green that totally stood out on the red carpet that was far from neutral. Check it out:

(Image credit: Photo by David Livingston/WireImage)

Ryan Gosling is in the middle of playing Ken to Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and if you’ve checked out some of the Los Angeles set photos, the actor has been wearing a lot of bold looks lately. For The Gray Man premiere, the actor surprised in this sea foam green suit. It totally stands out, but looks great. Check him out with his co-stars next to him:

(Image credit: Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)

Ryan Gosling stood alongside The Gray Man directors Joe and Anthony Russo (who are on both ends of the lineup) alongside (from left to right) Dhanush, Bridgerton’s Regé Jean-Page, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Alfre Woodard. What an excellent cast!

The Gray Man, which is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, is about a skilled CIA mercenary (Gosling) who becomes the target of his psychopathic former colleague (Evans). The movie has been met with mixed reviews by critics , with CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes being a major fan, giving it 4.5 out of 5 in his review . The movie has been compared to James Bond and Fast & Furious rolled in one, with Evans particularly stealing the show as a trash-stached villain.

But amidst a pretty average spread of looks at The Gray Man premiere in Los Angeles this week (hey, just being honest), Ryan Gosling is showing us all head to toe seafoam actually looks great. At so many of these fashionable functions, we look to the women to bring it with incredible ball gowns and such, but Gosling is showing us that menswear can be interesting. Perhaps he’ll start some sort of seafoam trend after rocking this look?