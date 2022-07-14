The Gray Man Reviews Are In, And Critics Can’t Stop Talking About Chris Evans’ Villain Despite Mixed Reactions To The Netflix Flick
By Heidi Venable published
The Gray Man hits streaming July 22.
Ever since Chris Evans showed up in The Gray Man trailer to make life hell for Ryan Gosling’s CIA operative Court Gentry, audiences have been excited to see The Avengers actor’s turn as villain Lloyd Hansen. The Russo brothers’ adaptation of Mark Greaney’s book will be available to Netflix subscribers, and with the famed directors’ knack for bringing fun characters to life amidst thrilling action sequences, fans have hoped they’re in for a treat from the impressively mustachioed Evans. Well, the reviews are in, and indeed they’ve all got something to say about how The Gray Man turned “America’s Ass” into “America’s Asshole”
First reactions to the movie seemed promising, with early screenings prompting a lot of praise for both Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling (as well as the supporting cast). Let’s take a look at what critics are saying about Evans’ “trainwreck of a human being” Lloyd Hansen and the movie overall. We’ll start with the CinemaBlend review of The Gray Man, which Mike Reyes rates an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5. He praises the movie’s nonstop action and witty scripting, and says that even alongside a fully committed and impressive cast, Evans is a show-stealer:
Peter Debruge of Variety agrees this big-budget summer blockbuster puts on a spectacular fireworks display, with Chris Evans as “flamboyantly over-the-top” as Ryan Gosling is understated. If the story is a little lacking, the film makes up for it with its cast, this review says:
Pete Hammond of Deadline calls Chris Evans’ role “game-changing” and says he proves he has the chops to pull off more challenging characters like Lloyd Hansen in style:
Hoai-Tran Bui of SlashFilm rates The Gray Man just 5 out of 10 and says the finished piece is less than the sum of its parts. This review says the “Tom Clancy knock-off” plot is salvaged only by its cast:
Some critics, however, say even the actors’ charm doesn’t save this one, with Siddhant Adlakha of IGN also rating The Gray Man a “Mediocre” 5 out of 10. In a movie that has “no unifying vision,” this critic says Chris Evans doesn’t leave a lasting impression, despite those fashion moments. From the review:
If you are excited to see the cat-and-mouse game between Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, you don’t have to wait too long (or go too far). The Gray Man will hit Netflix on Friday, July 22, after a limited theatrical release on Friday, July 15. Be sure to check out some of the other best movies on Netflix, and you can also get a jump on planning your next trip to the theater by taking a peek at our 2022 Movie Release Schedule, and even see what films are coming our way in 2023.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.