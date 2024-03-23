Percy Jackson And The Olympians: 9 Things I'd Love To See From The Books In Season 2

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is confirmed – and there are plenty of stories that I would love to see.

Season 1 has come and gone, with some significant changes to quests and an adaptation that felt as if it was right from the books. But now, we have to look forward to Season 2. While the cast has reacted to the Season 2 announcement, it's taken me some time to figure out exactly what I want to see in the next installment.

Now, I have a pretty good idea of what I'd love to watch. This is a SPOILER ALERT for anyone who hasn't read the books or finished Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

All The New Monsters - Including The Hydra

With any adaptation filled with ancient mythical beings from Greek mythology, you want to see plenty of monsters. Trust me when I say that the Percy Jackson franchise gives you that.

While we did see a fair amount of mythical creatures in the show's first season, such as the Minotaur, Cerberus, and many more, I hope Season 2 is filled to the brim with way more creatures for people to watch – including the Hydra.

For those who don't know, the Hydra is known in Greek mythology as a many-headed, almost dragon-like creature that dwells in the seas. It is a creature that Percy and his crew face in Sea of Monsters. While it's fun to imagine it in my head as I'm reading, I need to see it with my own eyes on screen.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Tyson, Percy's Half-Brother

At its core, while the Percy Jackson franchise is all about fantasy, there's no denying that it's also a coming-of-age story like all the best coming-of-age movies . One factor I always love pointing to in all of these tales is new friends and, even better, new siblings.

In Sea of Monsters, Percy finds out that he actually has a half-brother, Tyson, a baby cyclops who is also the son of Poseidon, and he's really the sweetest person ever and offers Percy a lot of valuable growth, which makes him a great addition. He was in the Sea of Monsters movie, but was less than memorable. They can make Tyson one of the best characters yet in Season 2.

(Image credit: Disney+)

To Dive Deeper Into Thalia's Story

Thalia's story was highlighted a bit in the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. As a refresher, she is one of three that were brought to camp years ago with Annabeth and Luke, but she was heroically killed, sacrificing her life for her friends, and her body was then transformed by her father, Zeus, into a tree to protect other demigods going into Camp Half-Blood.

Without diving deeper into spoilers, Thalia's story plays a massive part in Sea of Monsters. It is only one of the primary instances in which we see her become a central character in the franchise. If they want to do Thalia right, she has to be in Season 2 a lot more.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Revealing More Of The Lore Of Women In Greek Mythology Through Circe's Spa

Another plot point in Sea of Monsters is when Percy and Annabeth come across Circe's Spa, where Percy is temporarily turned into a guinea pig while Annabeth is treated like royalty and given a spa treatment. They eventually escape and free many of Circe's captives, but it's the background of why it happened that matters the most.

The apparent statement is there: Circe believes all men to be dangerous and evil, so she turns them into guinea pigs, while women are treated with respect and kindness, which alludes to what we already heard from Medusa in the show's first season. She remarks how women are treated far less badly than men in their world, and Circe's Spa would be a great place to expand on that lore and provide more information for viewers.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Blackjack – And Percy's Strange Ability In Sea Of Monsters

Percy has plenty of strange powers across the franchise that you would imagine in any of the best fantasy TV shows, but did you know that he can talk telepathically to horses?

While it was disclosed in the first Percy Jackson novel, we see it more when Percy frees a Pegasus, named Blackjack, from Kronos' ship in the second novel and the creature pledges himself to Percy's cause. It's because Poseidon is the one who created horses, but it's a strange power to have and one I want to see much more of in the show.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Expanding More On Pan – And Grover's Journey

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast is filled with talented young actors, but I feel that Grover, played by Aryan Simhadri, didn't get enough chance to shine, but he will in Season 2 of the series.

Now, Grover is heading out to the seas to search for Pan once he gets his Searchers permit, which hints at a huge storyline in the books. While it doesn't take up as much space in Sea of Monsters, the search for Pan and Grover's story begins in a big way in the second book, and Season 2 would be an excellent way for it to shine.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Percy And Clarisse Having A Truce Of Sorts

In Sea of Monsters, we first see Clarisse and Percy come to a truce—in certain ways. Clarisse's quest involves finding a Golden Fleece to heal Thalia's tree, which later involves both Percy and Annabeth.

While tensions are high initially, they are forced to work together, and mutual respect grows in the second book. Her storyline changes significantly as the novels continue, so seeing these two finally find some common ground would be great.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The New Greek Gods We Meet In Sea Of Monsters

I did enjoy seeing the Greek Gods in the first season, but I need to see way more than we got. I feel like we only see them for a few episodes, and then they are gone.

While I know these actors are prominent and have other things to star in, it would be nice to see them more. Not only that, but we meet different Greek gods in Sea of Monsters, and I would love to see them all incorporated into Season 2 in some way.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Expanding More On Kronos And The Plan To Stop Him

While I enjoy the storylines centered on the demigods and their quests, this is a TV show, and there is such a thing as a B plot. So, I would also give anything to see the journey of the major Greek gods trying to come together to figure out a way to stop Kronos — and just Kronos in general.

It's a significant point in the later books of the Percy Jackson series, but it will play a more substantial role in the upcoming show. Again, great actors portray the Gods of the franchise, and it would be awesome to see them work together rather than just focusing on Percy and his friends the entire time.

While Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is far away, I'll be patient and hope these entries make it into the series. Until then, I'll rewatch it and enjoy every second of Greek goodness.