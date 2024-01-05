New Percy Jackson Star Says Fans Try To Drag Her For Not Being Like Alexandra Daddario, And I Get Her POV

Percy Jackson fans, we’re in a new era of adaptations thanks to the new Disney+ series from the book author Rick Riordan . After the 2010 movie adaptation's liberties taken with the books, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is here to bring the source material to life on a weekly basis. But as it goes with any title with a passionate fanbase, the new show’s Annabeth Chase actress has apparently received her share of flak for not being like Alexandra Daddario from the failed movies.

When Leah Jeffries was announced as among the Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast , there was backlash due to the actress not being a white girl with blonde hair and grey eyes like the books. Here’s what the 14-year-old has to say regarding the hate she has received:

I listen to people say things and try to tear me down. They say you are not her [Annabeth]. You can’t play her like Alexandra Daddario. But, you know what? They’re right. I’m not her, and I cannot play like her.

While speaking to Essence , Jeffries got honest about the comparisons she has received since being cast in the Percy Jackson series. But the young actress is owning that she is not going to be exactly like the former Annabeth. As she continued:

But, I’m going to show you who I am, and how I’m going to play it. I’m not trying to be like anyone else. I want to be myself, and I want to make sure that other girls understand that too.

Following the backlash toward Leah Jeffries, the books’ author (and series’ co-creator/executive producer) Rick Riordan spoke out, sharing that he stands “behind her 100 percent” in the role, especially after she won the filmmakers over by “embodying the soul” of the iconic character. Daddario has also shown the new cast support as well, sharing her excitement for their journeys and recalling how it was “the most amazing experience” for her to play Annabeth back when she was 22 and 23 years old.

Since the new show was announced, Daddario has also opened up about the “pressure” she felt while doing the Percy Jackson movies to live up to fans’ expectations. Alexandra Daddario said there will “always” be people who “think something is supposed to be this way” when it comes to book adaptations. It seems that no matter who is cast in something as beloved as the Percy Jackson books, there’s going to be some form of discourse, and Leah Jeffries has unfortunately gotten the brunt of it so far.