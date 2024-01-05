New Percy Jackson Star Says Fans Try To Drag Her For Not Being Like Alexandra Daddario, And I Get Her POV
Here's what Leah Jeffries thinks of the backlash.
Percy Jackson fans, we’re in a new era of adaptations thanks to the new Disney+ series from the book author Rick Riordan. After the 2010 movie adaptation's liberties taken with the books, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is here to bring the source material to life on a weekly basis. But as it goes with any title with a passionate fanbase, the new show’s Annabeth Chase actress has apparently received her share of flak for not being like Alexandra Daddario from the failed movies.
When Leah Jeffries was announced as among the Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast, there was backlash due to the actress not being a white girl with blonde hair and grey eyes like the books. Here’s what the 14-year-old has to say regarding the hate she has received:
While speaking to Essence, Jeffries got honest about the comparisons she has received since being cast in the Percy Jackson series. But the young actress is owning that she is not going to be exactly like the former Annabeth. As she continued:
Following the backlash toward Leah Jeffries, the books’ author (and series’ co-creator/executive producer) Rick Riordan spoke out, sharing that he stands “behind her 100 percent” in the role, especially after she won the filmmakers over by “embodying the soul” of the iconic character. Daddario has also shown the new cast support as well, sharing her excitement for their journeys and recalling how it was “the most amazing experience” for her to play Annabeth back when she was 22 and 23 years old.
Since the new show was announced, Daddario has also opened up about the “pressure” she felt while doing the Percy Jackson movies to live up to fans’ expectations. Alexandra Daddario said there will “always” be people who “think something is supposed to be this way” when it comes to book adaptations. It seems that no matter who is cast in something as beloved as the Percy Jackson books, there’s going to be some form of discourse, and Leah Jeffries has unfortunately gotten the brunt of it so far.
Other than haters be hating, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has earned a lot of praise thus far from critics and fans alike for its adaptation of The Lightning Thief. You can catch up on the series with either a Disney+ subscription or Hulu subscription and look out for new episodes every Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. E.T. all January long.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley
By Nick Venable