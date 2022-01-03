How Alexandra Daddario Really Feels About The Percy Jackson Movies Now That It’s Becoming A Disney+ Series
By Rachel Romean published
Alexandra Daddario recalls her time as a demi-god.
Not every popular book series can have as popular an adaptation as Harry Potter, and even fewer have the chance to start fresh. Luckily for fans of the Percy Jackson series, their beloved demigod is getting a second wind. The Percy Jackson films were decidedly not well-received, but that doesn’t mean actress Alexandra Daddario regrets her involvement. If anything, she’s even more grateful for the opportunity now.
Alexandra Daddario caught up with WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” podcast to chat about the upcoming Percy Jackson series on Disney+. While she won’t be appearing in the latest iteration of Rick Riordan’s mythological novels, Alexandra Daddario was quick to espouse her original role in The Lightning Thief and The Sea of Monsters. She said:
While the Percy Jackson movies didn’t quite live up to the hype, they did serve as a springboard for Alexandra Daddario and her co-star Logan Lerman. Both actors have gone on to enjoy fairly successful careers in Hollywood - a fact that Alexandra Daddario attributes to the production team behind The Lightning Thief. She explained:
As much as Alexandra Daddario adored her time working on Percy Jackson, she’s in no rush to return to Camp Half-Blood or Mount Olympus. Indeed, she’s more than ready for a fresh face to take on the mantle of Annabeth Chase. She said:
There’s no set release date for the Percy Jackson series on Disney+, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated here on CinemaBlend. In the meantime, you can check out more upcoming new movie releases here.
Actor, singer, and occasional dancer. Likes: fashion, books, old buildings. Dislikes: cilantro, the NJ Turnpike, sneaker wedges.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.