How Alexandra Daddario Really Feels About The Percy Jackson Movies Now That It’s Becoming A Disney+ Series

Not every popular book series can have as popular an adaptation as Harry Potter, and even fewer have the chance to start fresh. Luckily for fans of the Percy Jackson series, their beloved demigod is getting a second wind . The Percy Jackson films were decidedly not well-received, but that doesn’t mean actress Alexandra Daddario regrets her involvement. If anything, she’s even more grateful for the opportunity now.

Alexandra Daddario caught up with WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” podcast to chat about the upcoming Percy Jackson series on Disney+. While she won’t be appearing in the latest iteration of Rick Riordan’s mythological novels , Alexandra Daddario was quick to espouse her original role in The Lightning Thief and The Sea of Monsters. She said:

I loved ‘Percy Jackson.’ Like, I loved it. When I stepped into ‘Percy Jackson’ and got that job, I had no idea what it was. I was like, a bit part actor in New York City, you know? I was a kid, I was working at a bar, I didn’t have any idea of Hollywood or of all this stuff. And so when I got that job, I didn’t really know what I was stepping into. I knew it was a really big movie. And it was the most amazing experience for a 22/23-year-old to have.

While the Percy Jackson movies didn’t quite live up to the hype, they did serve as a springboard for Alexandra Daddario and her co-star Logan Lerman. Both actors have gone on to enjoy fairly successful careers in Hollywood - a fact that Alexandra Daddario attributes to the production team behind The Lightning Thief. She explained:

Chris Columbus, who directed it, and his producing partners were so supportive, I’m eternally grateful to them. And, you know, I learned so much and I’ve gone on to have a career in the business that I wanted to have. And that’s amazing.

As much as Alexandra Daddario adored her time working on Percy Jackson, she’s in no rush to return to Camp Half-Blood or Mount Olympus. Indeed, she’s more than ready for a fresh face to take on the mantle of Annabeth Chase. She said:

I am so excited for the kids that are going to be cast in that and how they’ll inspire a new generation of young women. Like it’s so cool, Annabeth is a really inspiring character to people. But no, I don’t know anything about it beyond that, and I shouldn’t! I was just the girl in the movie.