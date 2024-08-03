As Percy Jackson And The Olympians Season 2 Starts Filming, I'm Immediately Excited For 3 Things From The Book To Finally Be Adapted Right

When it comes to anticipating upcoming book adaptations , usually it can be a double-edged sword because it never quite stacks up to the source material. However, after Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians ended up being an incredible adaptation of The Lightning Thief, I couldn’t be more hyped for how the Disney+ series tackles book 2, Sea of Monsters next. And filming is now underway.

A week after the Percy Jackson cast ventured to San Diego Comic Con to meet fans , Season 2 of the series has officially started rolling cameras as cinematographer Jules O'Loughlin posted to Instagram . Take a look:

A post shared by Jules O'Loughlin ASC ACS (@jules.oloughlin) A photo posted by on

How exciting. The stars of Percy Jackson ended 2023 with the series premiere of Season 1, which premiered episodes through to the end of January, and now they are back on the saddle. As a longtime fan of Rick Riordan’s book series, I need to talk about three aspects of Sea Of Monsters I’m immediately looking forward to from Season 2:

And, I’m Stoked For The TV Show To Include Tyson

For one, the first new member of the Percy Jackson cast was recently announced at SDCC, and I couldn’t be happier. We have our Tyson in Daniel Diemer, who was incredible in Netflix’s The Half Of It. Check out Diemer alongside Walker Scobell ahead of filming:

(Image credit: Disney/Eric Milner)

Tyson is a major character for the rest of Percy Jackson, because he is the cyclops half brother of Percy. I recently re-read Sea of Monsters and was struck by Tyson as being a character who is even more of an outsider than Percy because he’s a cyclops and had a very rough upbringing. I’m confident the series will build out Tyson’s character in a more well-rounded way, as they did with Percy and his mother, for example.

I’m Excited For Chariot Races And What’s To Come For Camp Half Blood

While watching the first season, I was also struck by how amazing the show itself looked. The production value of all the set pieces were well executed and I’m stoked to see this continue for Season 2. One aspect of Sea of Monsters are the chariot races that occur on Camp Half Blood. I can’t wait to see that be realized on my TV.

Then there’s Tantalus, who becomes the villainous activities director of Camp Half Blood in Sea of Monsters. It completely changes the energy on the camp, and I’m excited to see how the developments darken the series. Plus, I really want to know who will play the character. Apparently, Mark Hamill was cast in the film adaptation, but did not show up in the movie. Wouldn’t it be cool if the Star Wars actor actually got to play the character this time?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, There’s The Princess Andromeda, Of Course

In the Sea of Monsters, there’s a cruise ship that becomes a main hub for Kronos’ army as Percy, Tyson and Annabeth go on their quest to find the Golden Fleece. I can’t wait to see the series become a swashbuckling adventure that takes place on the ship to some degree and how the many monsters they meet on their journey are depicted.