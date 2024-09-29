Would Disney+’s Percy Jackson Ever Introduce The Multiverse To Bring Back The Movie Characters? Rick Riordan Weighed In

After Rick Riordan’s best-selling Percy Jackson series finally got the TV show it deserves on Disney+, The Sea Of Monsters is in the process of getting a book-to-screen adaptation in the form of the show's second season. While the author is hard at work on the set of the streaming series as cameras began rolling in August , Riordan recently took a minute to speak about whether a mythology multiverse including the actors from the original movies could be in the cards.

As fans of Rick Riordan’s novels know, the author has created an entire book universe of his own based on mythology. After Percy Jackson became his claim to fame, the author expanded with The Heroes of Olympus, which gets deeper into the Greek mythological world from Percy, and The Kane Chronicles, which derives from Egyptian mythology. Here’s what Riordan said about the idea of having a multiverse of his own:

I mean, Marvel didn't get into the multiverse — how many movies were they into it before they introduced that concept? So I think if that were to happen, that's way down the line.

During a conversation with People , Rick Riordan also delved into whether actors like Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario could return if a multiverse was in fact established. Here were his thoughts:

It was a very conscious decision that we said, 'Okay, we're not going to deal with the movie stuff. I don't want anything to overshadow the new young cast and take away from them. This needs to be their moment, and we need to give them room to breathe and be these characters without worrying about anything that came before.

It’s no secret that Rick Riordan was not a fan of the original Percy Jackson movies, and the studio and fans were not either, considering the franchise fell apart after two films . He also likened the flicks to placing his life’s work going through a “meat grinder” at one point. So perhaps he has a fair point in regards to placing attention on the new series and allowing the movies to stay untouched. The author also said this:

I am at a point in my career when I can have the time and where I have the power, frankly, to be part of the process and make sure my voice is heard. I now understand how things can go so horribly wrong with adaptations.

That’s not to say the paths of past and present Percy Jackson haven’t crossed paths. When the TV series was in the works, Logan Lerman shared he was “happy” for the fans to see the series being made under Rick Riordan along with sharing he was unlikely to join the cast but “who cares.” Lerman and the new Percy, Walker Scobell also met and took a picture together at an event for the Hulu on Disney+ launch earlier this year.

With the adaptation of The Sea of Monsters in the works, there are a few things from the books we’d love to see in the show. While we wait for that, you can watch the first season now with a Disney+ subscription and stay up to date on Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 right here on CinemaBlend.

For the Rick Riordan fans, the author also just released the latest Percy Jackson book, The Wrath of the Triple Goddess, which is the second of three books from the series called The Senior Adventures.