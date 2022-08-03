Percy Jackson Vet Logan Lerman Shares Thoughts On Disney+ Reboot Series And Rumors About Possible Return
By Laura Hurley published
Film star Logan Lerman weighed in on the TV show.
The Percy Jackson saga of novels is coming back to the screen, but not in the form of a sequel to the film franchise that ended after just two movies. The books are being adapted into a Disney+ series that has gotten the seal of approval from author Rick Riordan. Walker Scobell will play the title character in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and now Logan Lerman – who played Percy in the movies – has weighed in with his thoughts.
Lerman is returning to the big screen yet again for a role in Bullet Train along with a stacked cast including Brad Pitt, but many still remember him for bringing Percy Jackson to life on the big screen. Speaking with THR about the series and fans’ excitement about the new adaptation, the actor who previously played the demigod said:
Although Logan Lerman was clear that he doesn’t have any inside information to share about the new show, fans can be happy to see that he’s excited for a new generation. His mention of Rick Riordan running it is especially interesting, since the author hasn’t held back about his feelings concerning the films.
He hasn't even seen the two films (with Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief releasing in 2010 and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters releasing in 2013) before the film franchise ended early, but “judged them from reading the scripts." Riordan did say that he had “nothing against the very talented actors” and was “just sorry they got dragged into that mess,” because to him, the films were his “life’s work going through a meat grinder” when he “pleaded with them not to do it.” Ouch!
Riodan is actively involved with the production of the Disney+ series, as he is both credited as an executive producer and actually made the announcement himself that the show is happening. That’s not to say that the film actors have been forgotten. After backlash to the casting of Leah Jeffries in the role of Annabeth, Alexandra Daddario (who played the character in the films) chimed in.
Logan Lerman went on in his interview to share whether he would appear in the show as a different character, or make a cameo:
So, any who watched the films and have more positive feelings about them than Rick Riordan are out of luck if they were hoping to see Logan Lerman appear in Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. It sounds like any connections between the movies and the show will be minimal aside from the basics of the premise. The new production will follow Riodan’s books more closely and start Percy’s story when he is 12-years-old and finds himself facing a fantastical trek across the United States, with the help of his friends.
Logan Lerman’s version of the character was already a teenager, which was one of the decisions panned by Rick Riordan. It’s good to see that the actor is enthusiastic about the new project, even with some of the reception to when he played the role and the fact that he’s not involved.
The upcoming series was confirmed back in January 2022, but no release date has been announced at the time of writing. If you want to revisit the films starring Logan Lerman, you can find Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief streaming with a Disney+ subscription and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters with an HBO Max subscription now.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.