Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell And Logan Lerman Took A Photo Together, And Fans Are Understandably Freaking Out

Look, there’s not a multiverse in the world of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books, but if there was one, we’ve just found our crossover event! Walker Scobell, the current actor behind Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series has officially met Logan Lerman, who, of course, played the same role in two movies over a decade ago. The pair of Percy actors took a picture together, and the internet is fangirling about the whole thing.

On Friday night, a ton of big names celebrated the recent launch of Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S., which brings together both platforms for one of the best streaming service deals available right now. The event resulted in Walker Scobell and Logan Lerman linking up for a glamour shot. Check it:

(Image credit: Brian Bowen Smith/Disney)

Percy met Percy! The stars aligned for the two actors for this event thanks to Logan Lerman’s latest role in Hulu’s We Were The Lucky Ones, which premiered on the 2024 TV schedule last week. And in this instance, Scobell is representing Disney+, having just had a successful launch of the new Percy Jackson series on the platform a few months ago. Fans of Percy Jackson were absolutely geeked when the photo was posted on Instagram . Check out some reactions from the comment section:

“the fan girls are gonna have a field trip with this one (it’s me im fan girls)” @seetaslibrary

“IM LITERALLY SCREAMING ANF CRYING HELLOOOOO ITS TWO PERCYS” @moxie_mills

“CHILDHOOD ME AND ADULT ME ARE SCREAMING, CRYING AND HUGGING EACH OTHER RIGHT NOW” - @arasruz

“IT HAPPENED IT HAPPENED I DIE A HAPPY PERSON NOW” @currymunches

“I need an hour long behind the scenes documentary on this picture alone” @heroesofstories

“is this why the earthquake happened” @readswithhann_

Ever since the new Percy Jackson series was announced, fans have been sharing their hopes for Logan Lerman to be part of the fun, so this is a big day for the fandom. There’s just something so lovely about seeing the actors behind the son of Poseidon in the same room. They represent two generations of the famed book series being adapted to audiences.

Aside from the initial freakouts from fans, others commented further on the actors being in the same photo. Check out these:

“Nice of you to have Walker sit so we can’t tell he’s probably grown another 10 inches” - @earthto_chrissy

“guys they made Walker sit down cuz he’s probably taller than Logan 😭” @its_silena_beauregard

“logan must have some formula of youth cause man is he aging backwards” = @ashesbooksandmovies

“nah bc why do they actually look related” @stina.beann

Walker Scobell is 15 years old and growing every day – the actor actually grew six inches within the shooting of the first season, per an interview he did with Teen Vogue . Lerman reportedly has two inches on him, that is unless Scobell has since continued to get taller (which is very much possible!) Along with fans joking about their heights, others applauded Lerman, who is 32, for looking as youthful as ever.

Following Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 finale , the series has already been renewed for a second season which will adapt Rick Riordan’s Sea of Monsters book. And after seeing this photo, maybe someday the two Percy's will work together on a project. But, for now, you can catch up with all the Percy Jackson movies and TV show with a Disney+ subscription .