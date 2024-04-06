Pete Davidson Quit Bupkis, Leading To Its Cancelation. Now He's Paying Out Money To People On The Show

Pete Davidson managed to make a splash on the small screen in 2023 through his dramedy series Bupkis. The show received mostly positive reactions from both critics and Peacock subscribers . So it wasn’t too surprising when Davidson’s show received good news in the form of a renewal for a second season. However, in a shocking turn of events, Davidson revealed earlier this year that Season 2 wouldn’t happen after all. Now, following his decision to quit, it would seem that the leading man is paying out money to people that were on the short-lived show.

Not only is it being reported that the 30-year-old stand-up comedian is shelling out cash, but he’s apparently sharing a lot of it. Per TMZ , the amount of money he’s been giving out amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars. The aim of these cash rewards is apparently to thank those who worked on the sole season of the series before he decided to end it. The report also mentions that only a select few members of the team received some coin and that it doesn’t necessarily include those who were going to work on Season 2. As of this writing, the star himself hasn’t commented on his apparent generosity.

Pete Davidson’s Saturday Night Live follow-up was a semi-autobiographical show that saw Pete Davidson play a fictionalized version of himself. It chronicled Davidson’s ups and downs as well as his interactions with family, friends and others in his orbit. Joining him as part of the main Bupkis cast were Edie Falco (who played the comic’s mother, Amy) and Joe Pesci (who played his grandfather, Joe LaRocca). The recurring cast featured the likes of Bobby Canavale, Brad Garrett, Shane Gillis and Chase Sui Wonders, who dated Davidson at the time and played his fictional girlfriend as well. Davidson also served as an EP alongside SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels.

The surreal show premiered on Peacock in May 2023 and was renewed in June of that year. Updates on production of the new episodes were seemingly few and far between for quite a while. Ultimately, this past March, the star revealed that new episodes wouldn’t be produced, despite the renewal from the streaming service. As for why he opted to end the show, the Suicide Squad alum said the following in a statement:

I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished.

Some may argue the notion that this production was pretty unique compared to a lot of other fare on TV. After all, it’s not often that a show begins with an orgasm. Nevertheless, I suppose a creative knows in their heart when it’s time to say goodbye to a project. The series’ conclusion may be bittersweet but, at the very least, I’d say the comedy managed to make a solid impression, even as a one-and-done.

The dramedy’s demise may sting for those who were eager to see more stories told from the Meet Cute star’s eclectic perspective. That aside though, it’s honestly cool to hear that the leading man is looking to pay it forward a bit when it comes to his collaborators. Here’s hoping the best for him moving forward as well as those who are looking for new gigs following the end of the slice-of-life streaming series.

You can still stream all eight episodes of Bupkis on Peacock and, if you’re looking for something fresh to watch right now, check out the 2024 TV schedule .