Pete Davidson's Streaming Show Was Renewed. Now He Explains Why It's Not Getting Season 2 After All

In the years since he vacated Saturday Night Live, comedian Pete Davidson has been a busy guy, from working stand-up stages to starring in high-profile movies to popping up all over the small screen. Arguably the biggest project of the bunch was his Peacock series Bupkis, which was a heightened and slightly biographical look at the "real" Davidson. The crude and lewd comedy managed to land a Season 2 renewal in Summer 2023, but now it's been revealed the new episodes won't be happening after all.

Bupkis isn't joining the long list of shows ending in 2024 because of a reversal in decisions by Peacock's execs, but because of a choice made by Davidson himself. He apparently opted not to move forward of his own volition, despite plans for production to begin in earnest starting in Summer 2024. Here's how the Meet Cute star explained it in a statement to THR:

I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished.

He's certainly right about Bupkis' cast being so amazing, what with co-stars like Edie Falco as his mom, Joe Pesci as his grandfather, and Baobby Cannavale and Brad Garrett as his uncles. Not to mention Phillip Ettinger, Charlie Day, Steve Buscemi, Jane Curtain, Nathan Fillion and a slew of other co-stars and cameos.

Davidson continued, implying that this minor setback isn't going to stop him from keeping fans entertained in the future.

I’m very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful.

I can't imagine we'll see too many other TV shows that start off with a main character watching VR porn has an orgasm on their mother's outfit. That feels like it'll be a Bupkis-specific moment for the rest of time. (Here's what the showrunner told us about that NSFW mess, as well as showing a penis on screen.)

Not that the actor is waiting around for new gigs to come calling. He previously wrapped on the horror-thriller The Home, as well as David Michôd's crime thriller Wizards!, and is somewhere in the process of co-starring in Dito Montiel's new comedy Riff Raff with Jennifer Coolidge and Bill Murray.

While it's sad that Bupkis is no more, fans can always watch the entire first season with a Peacock subscription, where all of Pete Davidson's SNL sketches can also be streamed.