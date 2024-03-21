Pete Davidson's Streaming Show Was Renewed. Now He Explains Why It's Not Getting Season 2 After All
Fictional Pete Davidson is no more.
In the years since he vacated Saturday Night Live, comedian Pete Davidson has been a busy guy, from working stand-up stages to starring in high-profile movies to popping up all over the small screen. Arguably the biggest project of the bunch was his Peacock series Bupkis, which was a heightened and slightly biographical look at the "real" Davidson. The crude and lewd comedy managed to land a Season 2 renewal in Summer 2023, but now it's been revealed the new episodes won't be happening after all.
Bupkis isn't joining the long list of shows ending in 2024 because of a reversal in decisions by Peacock's execs, but because of a choice made by Davidson himself. He apparently opted not to move forward of his own volition, despite plans for production to begin in earnest starting in Summer 2024. Here's how the Meet Cute star explained it in a statement to THR:
He's certainly right about Bupkis' cast being so amazing, what with co-stars like Edie Falco as his mom, Joe Pesci as his grandfather, and Baobby Cannavale and Brad Garrett as his uncles. Not to mention Phillip Ettinger, Charlie Day, Steve Buscemi, Jane Curtain, Nathan Fillion and a slew of other co-stars and cameos.
Davidson continued, implying that this minor setback isn't going to stop him from keeping fans entertained in the future.
I can't imagine we'll see too many other TV shows that start off with a main character watching VR porn has an orgasm on their mother's outfit. That feels like it'll be a Bupkis-specific moment for the rest of time. (Here's what the showrunner told us about that NSFW mess, as well as showing a penis on screen.)
Not that the actor is waiting around for new gigs to come calling. He previously wrapped on the horror-thriller The Home, as well as David Michôd's crime thriller Wizards!, and is somewhere in the process of co-starring in Dito Montiel's new comedy Riff Raff with Jennifer Coolidge and Bill Murray.
While it's sad that Bupkis is no more, fans can always watch the entire first season with a Peacock subscription, where all of Pete Davidson's SNL sketches can also be streamed.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley
By Mack Rawden
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey