Peter Pan And Wendy Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Disney+ Remake

Disney has been keeping busy, providing live-action remakes for many of its popular animated classics. The Little Mermaid has certainly been getting a lot of attention ahead of its release in May, but fans don’t actually have to wait that long to get their live-action fix. Peter Pan & Wendy is set to premiere on Disney+ on April 28 , giving audiences an updated look at the boy who wouldn’t grow up and the magical world of Neverland. The movie has screened, so those lucky enough to catch an early showing are taking to social media with their first reactions to Peter Pan & Wendy.

Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson have been cast as the titular characters, and they’ll join other actors including a barely recognizable Jude Law as Captain Hook , Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell (whose preparation for the role sounds delightful ) and others including Alan Tudyk, Jim Gaffigan and Molly Parker. Let’s take a look at some of the first impressions of the new film from early screenings. CinemaBlend’s Sarah El-Mahmoud is mixed overall on the movie, but she praises the cast, especially Jude Law’s “more grounded” villain. She tweets:

I'm happy #PeterPanAndWendy exists. The entire cast is wonderful, with Jude Law especially fantastic as a more grounded Hook. Lowery balances Disney nods with sweet & deep new angles for the story. I'm mixed on it overall, it missed some opps for more epic Neverland adventure! pic.twitter.com/K2dgr8O1aYApril 20, 2023 See more

Joseph Deckelmeier of ScreenRant also comments on what to expect from Captain Hook , saying his and Peter’s backstories add to the movie. He also commends Ever Anderson as Wendy, saying:

I was surprised how much I enjoyed #PeterPanAndWendy. The film does a good job at diving in to the backstories of Peter & Hook, which I think adds to the lure. I really enjoyed Jude Law’s performance as Hook and Ever Anderson is brilliant as Wendy, who is real star of the film. pic.twitter.com/cWN9THzd9oApril 20, 2023 See more

House Of Mouse fan Matthias says the optics are beautiful, and that would certainly be the hope for a movie that is set in the ultimate fantasy land. It’s a shame in that regard that the remake isn’t getting a theatrical release . Matthias tweets:

We got to see #PeterPanandWendy before it's #DisneyPlus release next week.It's nice as a film but wonderful to watch for the beautiful optics and talented actors!Full review coming soon. pic.twitter.com/RDq71KiVJxApril 20, 2023 See more

Trudie Graham doesn’t seem to have enjoyed Peter Pan & Wendy, calling it “magicless.” However, this moviegoer joins others in complimenting Ever Anderson’s performance, tweeting:

[Peter Pan & Wendy is a] rather magicless reimagining somewhat made worthwhile by up-and-comer Ever Anderson. The more interesting choices are weighed down by a story that doesn't fit with the grounded visuals &ideas Lowery applies. Not a movie I'd ever revisit or excitedly show a kid.

Another moviegoer says the audience enjoyed the screening, and they join others in saying that Ever Anderson and Jude Law were the perfect casting choices. The fan tweets:

Ever Anderson stole the show as Wendy. Jude law as captain hook is perfect casting and he added more depth to the character. It was not perfect and had it flaws, but a really enjoyable movie to watch your childhood again.

The reactions so far seem a bit unsure about the movie overall, but it sounds like the performances live up to expectations. Hopefully we'll get more clarity when the reviews come out.

The live-action Peter Pan & Wendy movie is the next of several planned remakes coming from Disney . In addition to next month’s The Little Mermaid, a retelling of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is coming in 2024, as well as Mufasa: The Lion King, which is both a sequel and prequel to Jon Favreau’s 2019 movie.