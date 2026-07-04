Phil Dunster Revealed His Favorite Ted Lasso Scene To Film (And It Involves Brett Goldstein)

Arguably the best relationship to come out of three seasons of the Apple TV series Ted Lasso is the one that evolved between Jamie Tartt and Roy Kent, and equally between Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein. Starting at a point of absolute loathing, Jamie and Roy could barely be in the same room together in Season 1, but a bond formed as trust was built and they became the best part of Season 3.

One of the best shows Apple TV has to offer, it’s true that the beloved series had a divisive Season 3 finale, but before then, it was Dunster and Goldstein’s time to shine. While promoting HBO’s Rooster in this Rich Eisen Show clip, the actor confirmed that the love he and Goldstein had for each other was reflected in the time they shared in Amsterdam in Episode 6, resulting in his favorite scene to film. He said:

I think it’s probably the bicycle scene with Brett.

Cast members often say glowing things about their co-stars in interviews, but Phil Dunster seems to have genuinely enjoyed the time he spent with Brett Goldstein while making Ted Lasso. The time they shared together in Amsterdam not only provided one of the most wholesome moments of the series but also helped solidify the bromance between Dunster and Goldstein, as indicated in the way the actor spoke about it below.

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In the episode, which you can watch or rewatch with an Apple TV subscription, Roy Kent makes a vulnerable admission that he never learned to ride a bike because the grandfather that was supposed to teach him passed away before getting the chance. Jamie Tartt, in the most Jamie Tartt way possible, decides to teach him on stolen bicycles bought from a stranger.

Teamwork, some shared conversation that revealed just how different their families are, and a desire to see a windmill forms a bond that cannot be broken. Phil Dunster said:

I mean, I just loved that so much, because it was also – it had been the most amazing week in Amsterdam, and it was at the culmination of Jamie’s storyline, and Brett and I had had this sort of quasi love affair during the filming of the show. And it was just a really special time.

It’s also a time that went a long way in humanizing Jamie Tartt and Roy Kent. At the start of Ted Lasso, Jamie was a talented striker on the field but had an ego that made him impossible to be around. And Roy, the hot-headed veteran turned coach, wanted nothing to do with him. But after breaking down some emotional walls and realizing their insecurities made them more alike than they realized, the two became friends.

Ted Lasso will be making its return later in the 2026 TV schedule with its fourth season and with Ted now set to coach Richmond’s women’s football team. And while Brett Goldstein will be returning as Roy Kent, it’s currently unknown whether Phil Dunster will at least make a cameo or appear in some way. But we’ll all know for sure in August as the new episodes roll out, and hopefully Dunster and Goldstein will get to share some more memorable on-screen moments.