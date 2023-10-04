Prey Director Explains The Why Another Predator Sequel Hasn’t Started Development Yet

Since spooky season is upon us, plenty of moviegoers are streaming their favorite horror movie. Those with a Hulu subscription were treated to a great new installment earlier this year in Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey . The movie has been wildly successful, leaving fans to wonder when Prey 2 might start development . And the film’s director Dan Trachtenberg recently explained why another Predator sequel hasn’t started development yet.

Upon its release, Prey was praised by critics and fans alike. Prey was even honored with a number of Emmy nominations, so it seems like it would be a no brainer for Hulu to bring a sequel to life. Dan Trachtenberg spoke with ComicBook about the concept of a sequel, and trying to avoid the traps of typical disappointment follow-up movies. He responded honestly, offering:

You finally asked the right question for everyone who's been asking me about sequels. It's like, that is the thing is that oftentimes someone does a cool thing and the sequel is just, and then the next part, and then it's like, oh, well then that's just following up the cool. That isn't what that thing was. And so yes, in thinking about what sequels could be, the primary conversation was and always will be, what we can do that is also special. That hasn't happened yet. Not just for the Predator franchise, but for this kind of genre in particular. Can we still be doing something cool?

Points were made. While I’m sure another Prey movie could be filmed, the question is whether or not it should be. Trachtenberg doesn’t want to make a follow-up flick as a crash grab, and instead wants to make sure it can be a truly special moviegoing experience. We’ll just have to see if another story is formulated that convinced those in power to move forward with the Predator reboot.

Between Prey and No One Will Save You , Hulu is quickly becoming a hub for horror content. And I have to assume that the powers that be would like to see the same Emmy-nominated success with another Predator flick. But it’ll seemingly have to pass a quality test for Trachtenberg to dive back into that world for another installment.

Prey has been praised as one of the Predator franchise ’s best offerings, with many online claiming it’s the best one since the 1987 original. The prequel setting offered something wholly unique to the rest of the property, and the movie was celebrated for its portrayal of indigenous people. Lead actress Amber Midthunder was also universally acclaimed, and fans want to see the final girl back on the screen.