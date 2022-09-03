Prey’s Amber Midthunder On The Predator Prequel’s Success And How The Native American Community Has Responded To The Film
Prey's star reflects on the movie's representation.
Last month, Hulu received a Predator sequel in the form of Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey and it not only became the most-watched premiere for the streaming service to date but marked a rare moment of representation for Native American communities. Following its massive success, Prey star Amber Midthunder spoke about how the movie has been received, particularly by those who are members of the Native American community.
Prey features a cast full of actors from Native communities, including Amber Midthunder, who hails from the Assiniboine Native American and Fort Peck Sioux Tribes. In a recent interview, the star of Prey spoke about the feedback she received following the movie’s release, and it was apparently a "huge sigh of relief" for her:
While speaking to Collider, the actress admitted that she was nervous ahead of the movie’s release when considering whether Native people would embrace the film. However, there have been mostly positive responses to her performance and the film as a whole, which not only now ranks high among the Predator movies. As she continued:
The movie follows Midthunder’s Naru, a Comanche warrior who goes up against a Yautja, who Arnold Schwarznegger’s Dutch faces over 200 years later in the original Predator movie, per its new timeline. Fans of the franchise have embraced the movie as well, including the original movie’s own Bill Duke, who praised Midthunder particularly, calling her “phenomenal” in the movie.
As Amber Midthunder shared, although all the praise coming from the Hollywood community and Predator fans has been a “dream,” she’s been most affected by how the movie has impacted Native people in a positive way. Many critics from indigenous communities have sung the movie's praises. This includes A Tribe Called Geek’s Johnnie Jae, who called it a “groundbreaking achievement” for “the entire Comanche Nation."
To that point, there's even a version of the movie that's been dubbed in the language of the Comanche Nation. And believe it or not, Dan Trachtenberg’s initial plan was to shoot the whole film exclusively in the language rather than English. He ultimately decided to do both and the movie, which is streaming with a Hulu subscription, is the first of all time to be released in both English and Comanche.
Following the success of Prey, we’re thinking about how a sequel could happen as well as what Amber Midthunder might do next. Maybe Midthunder could play a Marvel character? Only time will tell but, after her performance in the Predator installment, I'm sure she'll have support from many in the Native American community in whatever she tackles next.
